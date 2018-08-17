Hyundai AH2 Naamkaran Sanskar is a Hit! Tons Share Ideas on Motoroids Instagram

We asked our Instagram followers to participate and they did. The participation was surprisingly high and we received over hundred suggestions. Participants came up with some really innovative names. Interesting names suggested by our followers can be seen on our Instagram handle. To name a few interesting ones, Centrino by _naman_shah_, Crosta by ankityo9i, Blitz by karan_malushte, Swoosh by mh_xylo, Flash by _.stay_classy_, Swank by satish_menon84, Krypton by syedghayas82, Albatross by sanket__bhagwat, Excelo by shardulsharma89, blade by mechb63, Swing by basavaraj_gd,

A list of all the suggestions can be seen on our Instagram and twitter handles. The AH2 hatchback is a successor to the Santro hatchback which since its launch in 1998 had created a huge impact in the Indian car market. It’s about time Hyundai launches the successor to the Santro.

We posted an article about the Hyundai “Naamkaran” contest. The contest invites Hyundai Patrons to come forward and suggest a name for the upcoming new family Hatchback, codenamed the AH2. Winner can actually take home a shiny new car home! Entries can be submitted to the www.hyundainaamkaran.com . One may also whatsapp or SMS entries to 8652000377/88/99.