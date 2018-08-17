South African Cricketing Legend, Jonty Rhodes To Endorse Isuzu V-Cross In India

Isuzu Motors India has signed former South African cricketing legend and an adventure enthusiast, Jonty Rhodes to promote the brand and V-Cross in India. The association brings together a distinct combination of Isuzu’s thrust on ‘Never Stop’ philosophy and Jonty’s strategy & excellence of being ‘game-changer’ in the world of Cricket.

Isuzu launched its latest commercial, featuring Jonty Rhodes, underscoring the message ‘Be the Game Changer’, at a press conference held in Mumbai. Jonty drove the V-Cross to mark his association with Isuzu in India in the presence of senior management executives, business partners and media.

Isuzu has always celebrated sports and adventure over the years by proving its mettle in some of the most demanding rallies in the world. It continues to leverage its Rally DNA in rallies like Dakar, Silk Way Rally & British Cross Country Championship (BCCC) to name a few, where ISUZU has carved a niche for its reliability and performance.

Jonty Rhodes, known for this impressive and outstanding cricketing career, brings in a lot of value to the brand Isuzu and stands for everything that clearly defines its core attributes of reliability, performance, excellence on one hand and innovative, consistent and aspirational on the other. Jonty has built an identity in the game of Cricket and continues to inspire many with his unstoppable pursuit for adventure, travel and sports. He strongly reflects a modern Indian who is largely aspirational and willing to explore a new dimension in life.

Commenting on the association, Jonty Rhodes said, “I am pleased to be associated with a legendary brand that makes reliable, durable and performance-oriented vehicles. Coming from country where Pick-ups are commonly used as a personal vehicle for daily commute and weekend getaways, I am equally excited to endorse such a versatile vehicle like the V-Cross in India from a world-renowned manufacturer of automobiles. India is a phenomenal country and I have had the opportunity to be closely associated with this country, doing new things and meeting new people. I am truly excited to be associated with ISUZU in India and I look forward to an amazing journey with the brand.”

Isuzu Motors India has been selling the world-renowned Isuzu D-MAX Pick-ups and mu-X SUV in India. The Company recently rolled-out the 10,000th vehicle from its manufacturing plant in SriCity, Andhra Pradesh, since its start of production in April 2016. The company had already crossed a cumulative sales of 10,000 units in March 2018, which includes the vehicles that were sold before SoP at SriCity.