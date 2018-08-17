Clear Spy Images Of Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Reveal New Interior Details

More spy images of the upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continue to surface as the sedan inches closer to its India launch. The latest spy images come from Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Owners Club, Facebook which capture the exterior and interior details of the upcoming sedan. Spotted at what appears to be a Maruti Suzuki dealership, the upcoming sedan can be seen in the white paint option.

We’ve already seen the exterior of the vehicle in the previous spy images. Thus, as reported before, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift will receive a revised fascia with a new front bumper, redesigned headlamps with chrome inserts, new chrome grille, and chrome accents surrounding the fog lamps. The side of the vehicle reveals the new alloy wheel design while the rear gets refreshed tail lamps, and new rear bumper with chrome inserts. The Smart Hybrid Vehicle System (SHVS) badge can be seen on the boot-lid.

However, the new spy images reveal the complete dashboard of the vehicle. Inside, the dashboard gets faux wood inlays, and an updated steering wheel which now features a cruise control button. The new instrument console also gets minor revisions, with the fuel indicator now placed right below the speedometer. The interior gets a dual tone finish with a combination of beige and black colour. This is the mid-spec model from the 11 variants of the sedan and thus you won’t see the touchscreen infotainment system.

The new photographs also reveal the revised instrument console that now features a colour display between the tachometer and the speedometer. The fuel and the temperature gauge have been re-positioned. For 2018, the fuel gauge is positioned right under the speedometer while the temperature indicator sits below the tachometer. The positions of the telltale indicators have also be toggled for a refreshed look.

What’s retained from the outgoing model is the trapezoidal shape of the air-con vents and the climate control panel.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be launched in India on August 20, 2018. We’ll bring you all the updates about the vehicle from the launch event so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids for all the latest details.