HYPE Luxury Cars Partners With CRED To Offer Exciting Deals For Premium Users

One of India’s best online luxury car rentals, HYPE, has now partnered with CRED, an initiative started by Mr Kunal Shah, founder of FreeCharge to offer exciting new deals for all premium Cred users. These premium users can avail Rs.5000 off on any car rental while booking luxury cars from HYPE, once they burn over 50,000 CRED coins on the CRED App. The customer can then select the location, the type of ride: self-drive, chauffeur-driven, select the choice of cars, and enter the date and time along with the address for the car to report. As of now, this offer will only be valid until the 30th of September, 2019, but may get extended.

As we already know, the mobility trends are evolving at a rapid pace and the need for luxury vehicles is also increasing, that’s probably why a strategic partnership in the luxury car business is likely to go a long way and provide greater levels of serviceability. This is one of the reasons why Bangalore-based startup, HYPE along with CRED have decided to partner together to cater to the elite and premium customer base in their target-driven approach, which would also help customers engage on platforms that offer similar services. This tie-up is quite unique as it brings tailor-made services that Hype has to offer to the customers who have the budget and are part of an exclusive member’s only club that rewards individuals for their timely credit card bill payments by providing them with exclusive offers and access to premium experiences.

Hype is all set to revolutionize the luxury mobility space of the country, as it has now become India’s No. 1 Online Luxury Car Rental company. Hype operates in over 7 cities across India and has a fleet of more than 2,800 cars. Mr Raghav Belavadi, Founder & CEO, Hype Car Rental said, “Hype – Luxury Cars is very happy to formulate this long-lasting partnership with CRED. The offer is an extension of the ideologue that both organizations stand for i.e., ‘Luxury Moves You, Literally’. The offer will greatly be appreciated by those who enjoy the fine luxuries of life and have a taste for bespoke, exquisite services being offered by Hype – Luxury Car Rentals”.