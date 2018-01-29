Hyosung GT250R With ABS Launched In India

DSK Hyosung, the Indian arm of the Korean two wheeler manufacturer, has launched the GT250R with ABS in India. The safety feature has been added in the motorcycle ahead of the upcoming safety norms. DSK Hyosung shared the update through its social media channels.

Apart from the addition of ABS, the Hyosung GT250R remains unchanged and continues to source power from the same 249cc oil cooled, fuel injected, V-Twin engine that os capable of producing 28 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 22 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. This engine is paired to a five speed gearbox.

Suspension duties on the Hyosung GT250R are taken care of by USD forks at the front and a hydraulic mono suspension unit at the rear. The model features a dual disc setup and single disc setup at the front and rear respectively. The fuel tank capacity stands at 17 litres. The model is available in three colour options such as Titanium Back, Titanium Red and Titanium White.