2018 Maserati Levante SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From INR 1.45 Crore

Maserati has announced the launch of its SUV, the 2018 Levante, in India. It is the latest addition to the 2018 range of the carmaker, which started the year with the launch of 2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS. The 2018 Levante has also adopted the new range strategy by offering two distinct new trims: the luxury-orientated GranLusso and the red-blooded GranSport. Customers will also have the option to configure the exterior and interior look of the new Levante using the virtual Maserati configurator.

As with many Maseratis from the past, the SUV’s name is inspired by a wind: the Levante is a warm Mediterranean wind that can change from a light breeze to an irresistible natural force in an instant. Its coupé-sleek exterior is claimed to have the best aerodynamic efficiency in its category with a Cx coefficient of just 0.31.

The suspension, combined with electronically controlled damping and four corner air-springs with 5 different ride levels (as well as an extra-low level for parking) are aimed to put the vehicle’s handling in a class of its own.

The Maserati of SUVs was engineered to excite the sport-focused drivers by making extensive use of lightweight materials, as well as boasting a 50:50 weight distribution and the segment’s lowest center of gravity. These features delivered unparalleled agility in the high-end SUV class as well as remarkable comfort on rough roads and great handling on low-grip surfaces.

The Levante MY18 has also adopted Electric Power Steering (EPS). EPS enables an enhanced Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) package, which includes new active functions such as Highway Assist (HA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR).

For India, the 2018 Levante is fitted with a 275hp 3 litre V6 Turbo Diesel, combined with the “Q4” intelligent all-wheel drive system, and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with integrated Start & Stop System. In terms of performance, the Diesel-powered Levante (275hp) covers 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 230 km/h.

The human-machine interface on board, based on an evolution of the Maserati Touch Control system, has also been completely updated to offer additional functions and convenience with the 8.4” high-resolution screen and rotary control on the central tunnel.

Driving aid systems such as adaptive cruise control with Start&Stop function, forward collision warning, automatic brake assist system and lane departure warning are also available on request. Additional options include blind spot alert, surround view camera and power lift tailgate.

The interior boasts of premium leather, fine woods, platinum-effect metals, handcrafted contrast stitching, and much more. The SUV also comes with premium optional upgrades that include sound systems created in association with Bowers & Wilkins or Harman Kardon, and stylish car interior, designed by the renowned fashion house of Ermenegildo Zegna.

The Ex-showroom prices for the 2018 Maserati Levante in India: