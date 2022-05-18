Hungarian Brand Keeway Plans To Launch 3 Two-Wheelers In The Indian Market

Hungarian motorcycle brand Keeway has entered the Indian market by revealing three products, namely, the K-Light 250V cruiser motorcycle, the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter, and the Sixties 300i scooter. Bookings for the two-wheelers have commenced online for ₹10000 and they will be brought in via the CKD route. Test rides will commence by the end of May and deliveries are set to begin by early June. Speaking about Keeway, the brand is owned by the Qianjiang (QJ) Group from China, which is also the parent company of the Italian brand Benelli. Keeway plans to introduce a total of eight products in India in 2022.

Keeway K-Light 250V Cruiser

As the name suggests, the K-Light 250V is a typical cruiser motorcycle. It gets a round LED headlight and the turn indicators are mounted on the handlebar. The 20-liter fuel tank gets a sculpted design and the seat is contoured for the rider. Other details include dual exhaust pipes and the instrument cluster mounted on the fuel tank.

The cruiser motorcycle features 16-inch alloy wheels in front and rear while the suspension duties are taken care of by a telescopic fork at the front and hydraulic shocks at the rear. The bike also features front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel disc brakes. The K-Light 250V gets a segment-first V-twin engine. The V-twin engine is a 249cc, air-cooled, 4-valve unit that produces 18.7hp and 19nm of torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Keeway Vieste 300 Maxi-Scooter

The Vieste 300 Maxi-scooter will probably be one of the most powerful max-scooters available in India. The scooter gets a large front apron with a sizeable tinted windshield. It gets four LED projector units and LED taillights. The instrument cluster is an analogue unit paired with an LCD screen. It also comes with a keyless function.

The scooter is offered in three colors including Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte White. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at the front and rear with dual-channel ABS. Its tires are rated at 13-inches and the kerb weight is around 147kg. The max-scooter is powered by a 278.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that produces 18.7hp at 6500rpm and 22Nm of torque at 6000rpm.

Keeway Sixties 300i Scooter

The Keeway Sixties 300i is a retro-styled scooter that takes cues from the scooters of the 1960s. The retro design details include a grille on the front, a hexagonal headlight, and a ‘Sixties’ badging in a classic font. In terms of features, it gets LED lights, disc brakes for the front and rear with dual-channel ABS, and a multi-function ignition switch.

Color options include Matte Light Blue, Matte White, and Matte Grey. It is powered by a 278.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine that produces 18.7hp at 6500rpm and 22Nm of torque at 6000rpm. This engine is also found in the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter. It comes with a 10-liter fuel tank.