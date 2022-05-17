Tata Introduces Additional Variants To The Harrier Range

Tata Motors has introduced a new variant in the Harrier lineup called the XZS. This variant sits between the XZ and XZ+ trims. Priced between ₹19.99 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh, it gets the option of manual, automatic, and Dark editions. This new variant adds a host of features that are seen in the top-end XZ+ while being cheaper. Let’s take a look at everything that comes with it:

What do you get?

The XZS is ₹1.60 lakh more expensive than the XZ trim and around ₹35,000 cheaper than the XZ+ trim. Over the XZ trim, it adds 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 6-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror over the XZ trim. Compared to the XZ+ trim, it loses out on ventilated seats and connected car tech. Other features and specifications remain the same as the XZ variant.

Tata Harrier: a brief recap

The Tata Harrier range was recently updated with ventilated seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and an air purifier after the introduction of the Kaziranga variant. In 2020, the Harrier received a heavy update and in its current iteration, the FCA-sourced 2.0-liter diesel engine now makes 70 PS of power and 350 NM of torque. Another new addition was the panoramic sunroof which comes with 3 user-friendly switches and rain-sensing closure.

The ORVMs are now smaller in size because the older ones were a tad too big and hampered visibility. Based on Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy, Tata Harrier comes out as a handsome car that boasts of some class-leading features. Tata borrowed the DNA from Land Rover to develop the Harrier and it definitely shows as it gets different terrain response modes too and is based on Land Rover’s D8 platform. It also comes with driving modes that change the overall characteristics of the car depending on the mode chosen.

Harrier doesn’t fall short in the feature list either as it comes with a host of connectivity options which include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with integrated voice recognition which takes care of navigation, music, and phone calls among many other things. Other features which increase the overall comfort and convenience include a 6-way powered driver seat, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, rear AC vents, and 28 utility spaces.