Honouring the Unsung Heroes: Yamaha’s 3S Grand Prix 2024–25 Sets a Bold New Benchmark

Quick Overview:
- Yamaha celebrates its frontline staff through the National 3S Grand Prix 2024–25.
- Over 7,500 participants competed across Sales, Service & Spares roles.
- New “Tele-Caller” category added this year.
- National winners will represent India at the World Technician Grand Prix in Japan.
Introduction:
In a heartfelt and bold step forward, Yamaha India is celebrating the true driving force behind its success—its dealership staff. From those who troubleshoot your bike’s engine to those who greet you at the service desk, Yamaha’s 3S Grand Prix 2024–25 is all about recognizing skill, passion, and commitment across Sales, Service, and Spares. Held in Surajpur, Greater Noida, this national-level event wasn’t just a contest—it was a celebration of dedication.
A Nationwide Quest for Excellence
The Yamaha 3S Grand Prix wasn’t just a contest—it was a journey across India to celebrate the real heroes behind the scenes. From August to May, over 7,500 passionate team members gave it their all—from fixing bikes to guiding new buyers—each one proving just how much heart goes into every customer experience.
The Power of Five Categories
For the first time, Yamaha added a Tele-Caller category, emphasizing the importance of great communication and customer connection. The five total categories included:
- Technician
- Service Advisor
- Tele-Caller
- Parts Manager
- Sales Consultant
Each participant was judged not just on technical skills but also on their ability to deliver Yamaha’s premium experience to every customer who walks into a dealership.
National Finale at Surajpur
The grand finale held on 13–14 May 2025 at Yamaha’s Surajpur facility saw 40 finalists from across India compete for top honors. The winners were felicitated by Yamaha’s top management, and the top technician earned the prestigious opportunity to represent India at the World Technician Grand Prix 2025 in Japan.
Table: Yamaha 3S Grand Prix 2024–25 Highlights
|Stage
|Dates
|Location
|Participants
|Regional Round
|15 Aug – 30 Sep 2024
|Across India
|7,567
|Zonal Round
|17 Feb – 18 Mar 2025
|Yamaha Motor Academy / Dealerships
|Top 5 per zone
|National Round
|13–14 May 2025
|Surajpur, Greater Noida
|40 finalists
|Global Grand Prix
|Nov 2025 (Upcoming)
|Japan
|Top Technician
Conclusion:
At its core, the Yamaha 3S Grand Prix isn’t just a competition—it’s about valuing people, respecting their craft, and recognizing the silent heroes behind every ride. Yamaha is proving that true excellence doesn’t just roar on roads—it lives in service bays, showrooms, and call centers, where every smile, fix, and conversation matters. Because great brands aren’t just built by machines—they’re built by people.