Electric Brilliance Unleashed: The First All-Electric Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept Is Here

4-Point Overview:
- AMG’s First Ground-Up EV: The GT XX is AMG’s debut all-electric concept car, engineered from scratch.
- Three-Motor Setup: With 1,360hp from axial flux motors, it’s built for jaw-dropping speed.
- Battery Breakthrough: 114kWh battery can charge 400km in just 5 minutes.
- Next-Gen Design: From aero-blades to light-up paint, it screams future on every angle.
Introduction:
Things are about to get mind-boggling. Mercedes-AMG has pulled the wraps off the GT XX Concept, a stunning all-electric super saloon that doesn’t just tease the future — it yanks it into the present. This is no ordinary EV — it’s the first ground-up electric concept by AMG, and it blends brutal performance with hypercar tech, wild aerodynamics, and some seriously next-gen design language. Buckle up — this one’s special.
A Powerhouse Under the Skin
At the heart of the GT XX is a jaw-dropping three-motor setup. Two compact axial flux motors sit at the rear axle, and a third sits up front. This trio cranks out a combined 1,360hp. Most of the time, the GT XX sends power to the rear wheels for classic AMG fun, but the front motor kicks in when you need grip, regen, or savage acceleration.
And no, these aren’t your typical EV motors. Axial flux units are lighter, more compact, and up to 3x more energy-dense than traditional motors — tech borrowed from hybrid hypercars like the Ferrari SF90, but now in an all-electric AMG form.
Battery That Bends Time
The 114kWh battery isn’t just big — it’s smart. Each cylindrical cell is cooled directly, thanks to AMG’s race tech and Formula 1 know-how. It supports 850kW ultra-fast charging, letting you top up nearly 400km of range in just five minutes. That’s insane — and almost teleport-level fast.
A Design Straight From Tomorrow
Visually, the GT XX is a wild mix of retro inspiration and sci-fi ambition. The low, fastback stance nods to the legendary C111 concept, while the illuminated sills and active aerodynamic wheels feel like they belong in a game of Gran Turismo 2030.
And then there’s the rear — 700+ RGB LEDs in a “fluid light panel” that displays messages, animations, or even charging progress. Yes, your car just became your personal LED billboard.
Quick Spec Table:
|Feature
|Detail
|Power Output
|1,360hp
|Motor Setup
|3 Axial Flux Motors (2 rear, 1 front)
|Battery Capacity
|114kWh
|Charging Speed
|Up to 850kW (400km in 5 mins)
|Top Speed
|Over 360kph
|Drag Coefficient
|0.198
|Unique Feature
|700+ RGB LED rear panel, active aero wheels
Conclusion:
The Mercedes-AMG GT XX isn’t just a car; it’s a statement. In an era where some brands are slowing down their EV ambitions, AMG just floored the throttle. With tech trickled down from Formula 1, a jaw-dropping tri-motor setup, and design touches from another dimension, the GT XX proves one thing — the electric future can still be loud, fast, and mind-blowingly exciting.
Get ready — AMG’s next chapter isn’t just electric, it’s electrifying.