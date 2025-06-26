Ferrari’s Bold New Voyage: Hypersail Merges Racing DNA with Ocean Innovation!

Quick Overview – What’s Making Waves?
- Ferrari enters the world of sailing with Hypersail, its first-ever flying yacht
- A 100-foot racing monohull designed to glide on three points like it’s flying
- Powered entirely by solar, wind, and kinetic energy—no fuel, no emissions
- Launch and first sea trials expected in 2026
Introduction:
When Ferrari hits the water, you know it’s not going to be ordinary. With the launch of the Hypersail project, Ferrari is doing just that — making waves, literally. This is no traditional yacht; it’s a bold blend of cutting-edge sailing technology, raw performance, and signature Ferrari passion. Imagine a 100-foot racing machine flying across the ocean, powered purely by nature, and backed by the same minds who brought you Le Mans glory. That’s Hypersail.
Ferrari’s New Playground: The Open Sea
Known for its dominance on racetracks, Ferrari is now challenging itself to master a new frontier — the ocean. Yes, you heard that right!
With Hypersail, Ferrari enters the world of offshore sailing, bringing along its innovation-driven DNA and its eye for breathtaking design. This isn’t just about building a fast boat — it’s about redefining what’s possible on water.
The Tech: A Flying Yacht Like No Other
Designed by Guillaume Verdier — one of the most respected naval architects — the Hypersail is no ordinary yacht. It uses three foils, including one mounted on a canting keel, to literally lift itself off the water, reducing drag and boosting speed. It’s sleek, it’s futuristic, and it’s designed to fly over waves, not cut through them.
Green, Clean & Self-Sustaining
There’s no engine. No fuel tanks. Every bit of energy Hypersail uses is generated from the wind, sun, and the motion of the boat itself. That includes powering high-tech onboard systems, sensors, and the flight control setup derived from Ferrari’s automotive expertise. It’s a floating lab of sustainability and performance.
The Team & Vision
Led by legendary sailor Giovanni Soldini, this project brings together top-tier expertise from both land and sea. Ferrari Chairman John Elkann sees Hypersail as a natural extension of the company’s desire to innovate, inspire, and push boundaries. With nine patents filed and more on the way, this isn’t just a boat — it’s a movement.
Project Snapshot:
|Feature
|Details
|Name
|Ferrari Hypersail
|Type
|100-ft ocean racing monohull
|Special Feature
|Flies on 3-point foil system
|Power Source
|Fully renewable (wind, solar, kinetic)
|Team Principal
|Giovanni Soldini
|Naval Architect
|Guillaume Verdier
|Built In
|Italy
|Launch Year
|2026 (initial sea trials)
|Ferrari Involvement
|Design, control systems, energy tech
Conclusion:
Ferrari’s Hypersail isn’t just a yacht — it’s a symbol of what happens when vision meets innovation. It brings together the heart of racing, the power of nature, and the brilliance of Italian craftsmanship. Whether on asphalt or water, Ferrari is proving one thing loud and clear: performance has no boundaries. And when they say they’re setting sail, they mean they’re soaring.