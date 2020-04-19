Honda Two-Wheeler Workshops In Kerala Resume Partial Operations

To provide all the support in the nation’s fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced that following the guidelines issued by Government of Kerala, few workshops in the state have resumed partial operations. So far, Honda workshops have served over 500 customers using Honda two-wheelers during their duty as part of engagement in essential services in the ongoing lockdown.

This is in line with the Kerala Government’s order dated 8th April 2020 which allowed two-wheeler workshops and spare parts shops to resume service-related work of immediate nature. Currently, over 50 authorized Honda service workshops across the state are serving customers with their immediate repair, maintenance and spare parts needs, every Thursdays and Sundays (from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm). As a socially responsible corporate, all Honda workshops are adhering to strict safety & health protocols and preventive measures for the safety of its customers and workshop staff as well, while ensuring social distancing between staff and customers to effectively ‘Break the Chain.’

All Honda’s workshops with complete sanitization facilities are taking strict measures to ensure safety at all customer interaction touchpoints like vehicle receiving, repair bay, vehicle delivery area and common areas etc. All staff, including service advisors, technicians, cashier, security staff etc. wear masks and maintain minimum 1-meter distance at all times even while having meals and rest area. Putting safety first, all customers are requested to sanitize hands and wear face masks from the main workshop entry point itself and also maintain distancing while waiting in the customer lounge.

In the vehicle repair area, to maintain a safe distance between technicians on the job, only alternate service bays are open. All vehicles are washed before repair and there is zero sharing of common tools as well. Similarly, in the vehicle delivery area too, all vehicles are being sanitized at key areas that are likely to be touched (like vehicle key, handle grip, seat, brake lever etc) before final delivery to the customer. Furthermore, to minimize risk through contact, workshops are requesting customers to give preference to the zero-touch digital mode of payments. Honda remains committed to its customer-centric approach during the COVID-19 ongoing nationwide lockdown. To support customers whose free service/warranty/extended warranty was scheduled between 15 March till the end of lockdown, Honda has already extended the same till 30 th June 2020.