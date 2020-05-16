Honda Reports Sales of 21,000 Two-Wheelers Since Reopening Of Showrooms

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said that its retail momentum has started building up and sales have crossed the 21,000 units mark since the re-opening of its network outlets in a step-wise manner this week. The company also added that parallelly, nearly 2.5 lac Honda customers have had their two-wheelers serviced at its authorized service outlets across India.

The company has reopened 45 percent dealerships and 30 percent total touch points after the government relaxed restrictions on businesses during the lockdown. Honda asked its dealers to restart business operations in a phased manner and have resumed despatches this week.

All re-opened sales touch points including dealerships are strictly following guidelines and protocols as mandated by the government and also ensuring their processes and infrastructure readiness as per the comprehensive “Dealership Operations Resumption Manual” released by Honda.

As the next step to enable its customers further, the company has also introduced attractive retail finance schemes and more buying convenience has been introduced at its network. For instance, Honda customers can now avail up to 100 percent loan to value, low down-payment and savings going up to ₹12,000. Customers can also choose to buy on EMI from a range of over 20 credit and debit cards. Online booking is also available at many of Honda’s dealerships.

Sharing on how Honda is prioritizing customer and staff safety while managing business continuity across its network in these uncertain times, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India is cautiously moving forward, synergizing with the new ecosystem. Safeguarding the health & well-being, Honda network is well equipped & geared up to delight customers. With ready availability of six of India’s favorite BSVI products, we are seeing increasing take off in retails by the day. Growing numbers of vehicles reporting at our touch points for servicing is a testimony to customers’ trust & assurance in Honda and our network readiness to serve them while taking care of new hygiene & Social distancing norms.”

More than a month after shutting down factories because of the lockdown, to contain the spread of COVID-19, automakers are gradually reopening plants, showrooms and service centres in different parts of the country. This comes close on the heels of the Centre allowing gradual resumption of economic activity in zones identified as green and orange in terms of the spread of COVID-19.