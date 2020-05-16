Nissan India Introduces New Finance Schemes And Customer Centric Offers

Nissan India has introduced new car finance schemes in the country to support purchases during the on-going Covid-19 crisis in the country. The company has redefined its pick-up and drop service to empower customers with peace of mind and convenience.

The Japanese car maker has partnered with various financial institutions and is now offering a range of schemes suitable for customer needs across India. These include paperless payment of car loans, special offers for women car loan applicants and profession-based products for salaried, self-employed, Government & PSU employees, police and the agriculture sector.

The new finance scheme includes many industry-first financial and insurance plans that have been introduced to help ease of ownership during these tough times. These include ‘Job Loss Protection’ to cover EMIs in case of employment uncertainty and medical emergencies including Covid-19.

Commenting on this development, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Nissan India has always kept a customer-centric approach and prioritized the health, safety and well-being of our customers, dealers and employees. With innovative financial schemes and initiatives including ease of financing and convenience in getting their car serviced, Nissan India will enrich the customer experience at each step, which is especially important in such challenging times.”

Another finance scheme includes ‘Buy Now Pay In 2021′ where new car buyers can start to pay for their cars from Jan’ 2021. This particular offer is available on select products only. The company has also partnered with ‘Zero Mile Car’ to support pre-owned car buyers as well. Last but not the least, a unique insurance product that provides medical emergency and job loss protection securing EMI’s. Customers can get in touch with Nissan India Dealers to get more details and understand their eligibility for various for bank offers.

What Else Is On Offer?

The company has also revised its pick-up and drop service for the safety and convenience of its customers in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Nissan is offering a hygienic pick-up and drop solution including a standard sanitisation process for all frequent touchpoints in the vehicle such as door handles and gearstick. Drivers delivering the vehicles will also follow full hygiene regulations between the customer location and Nissan workshop. The facility is available in all major cities and customers in other locations can also avail this service on a chargeable basis.

Nissan is currently preparing to launch the BS6 iteration of its Kicks midsize SUV. The Japanese manufacturer is expected to bring the sub-4 metre compact SUV, named Magnite, later this year to the Indian market. The model is set to become a petrol-only offering now. Meanwhile, the company’s budget brand Datsun, recently upgraded the Go and Go+ to meet BS6 emission norms.