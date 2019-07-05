Honda NSF250R To Make Its Debut At Round 2 Of INMRC This Weekend

At Round 2 of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2019 this weekend, Honda Racing India will unleash its legacy Moto3 machine, the NSF250R, in Indian domestic racing. At the same time, Honda will also enter the Pro Stock 201-300cc category of the national championship, with the aim to expand its brand leadership in the national championship further. Driving Honda’s structural development and brand leadership further will be 19 young riders, who will be participating in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R & CBR150R classes) and 13 riders in the 2 classes of National Championship (ProStock 201-300cc & ProStock 165cc).

The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup–NSF250R class will fast-track development of 8 future stars of racing and propel them to the international stage from an early age. The riders include Thailand Talent Cup riders Mohammad Mikail and Kritik Habib in addition to 12-year old Sarthak from Pune and Varoon, Charan T, Geoffrey, Kavin from Chennai and Mohsin from Mallapuram. Committed to structured development of young riders, Honda has rigorously trained these young guns on their physical fitness, mental strength and their race-craft.

Further, 11 of 2018 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt finds from Aizawl, Chennai, Trichy, Bengaluru, Vizag & Pune will complete IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup–CBR150R class grid including Race 1 podium earners Lal Nunsunga, Lalrinuala Tlau from Aizawl. Taking on a new challenge, Honda is entering ProStock 201-300cc class with 8 expert riders. Representing IDEMITSU Honda Racing India are 2018 ProStock 165cc champion Anish Shetty, Abhishek V. and B. Aravind. Joining them are the rider trio from Erula Racing (Mathana Kumar, Mithun Kumar, Amala Jerald), ProLap Racing (Prabhu V.) and ENEOS Chandra Honda Racing team – first ever team from Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealer represented by rider Akshay Murali.

Sharing an overview of Honda’s plans for Indian motorsports, Mr Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This weekend, Honda starts the new era of Indian motorsport. The structured development platform of Talent cup is giving a 360-degree boost of Indian motorsport, right from identifying potential iconic riders of tomorrow who are as young as 12-year-old today, to accelerating their development on a world-class machine like the NSF250R. Parallel to this, Honda is on an overdrive to continue its domination in the PS165cc class of national championship while taking on the new challenge of entry in PS201-300cc class. With riders like Rajiv, Sarath, Anish and Aravind leading the charge and newcomers like Mikhail and Kritik fast learning in Thai Talent Cup, Honda is bringing new energy to Indian racing.”