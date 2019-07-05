LIST: Top 5 Best-Selling Car Brands Of June 2019

For quite sometime now, the retail situation for car manufacturers hasn’t been encouraging enough, as the customers have reduced and people are not able to purchase vehicles due to many other factors like rising fuel prices and expensive repair costs, etc. The 4-wheeler market recently saw a dip of over 44.5% in sales, in June 2019 when compared to June 2018. This drop in sales has affected car manufacturers and is also one of the main causes of the slowdown in the automotive retail sector. Except for Mahindra, all the other companies have registered a steep drop in sales. Let’s have a look at the top-5 companies which have managed to hold on to their positions despite facing losses in June 2019, in India.

Maruti Suzuki

India’s best-selling brand, Maruti Suzuki has many popular cars in its lineup, like the Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz and many more which have managed to fetch Maruti a total sales of 1,11,014 units in June 2019. However, Maruti had sold over 1,34,036 units in June last year, which is almost 17.2% more than the current sales figures.

Sales in June 2018: 1,34,036

Sales in June 2019: 1,11,014

Growth: (-17.2%)

Hyundai

The Korean brand, Hyundai, is one of the most successful foreign brands in India. Hyundai has been able to hold on to the 2nd spot in the Indian market for a long time now. The brand was able to sell a total of 45,371 units in June last year but has just managed to sell around 42,007 units in June this year. This is a 7% decrease in sales when compared to last year.

Sales in June 2018: 45,371

Sales in June 2019: 42,007

Growth: (-7%)

Mahindra

Mahindra is the only 100% Indian car brand to make it to the top-5 list. Mahindra specializes in making SUVs and its latest launch, the XUV300, played an important role in the brand’s revival in the Indian market. Mahindra sold over 16,454 units in June last year and over 17,762 units in June 2019. This means that the brand has managed to improve its sales by about 8%.

Sales in June 2018: 16,454

Sales in June 2019: 17,762

Growth: 8%

Tata

Another strong Indian brand, Tata Motors, makes it to the top 5 list this month, as it managed to sell about 13,351 units this month, which is more than what it sold in May 2019. However, the automaker had managed to sell about 18,213 units in June, last year, which is much better than the sales this year. This means that Tata shows a negative growth of about 27% in sales.

Sales in June 2018: 18,213

Sales in June 2019: 13,351

Growth: (-27%)

Toyota

Japanese automotive giant and the 6th-largest company in the world, Toyota, has managed to make it to the top-5 list of best-selling cars in India, because of the Innova Crysta. Toyota has sold over 13,088 units in June last year and has sold around 10,603 units in June 2019. This results in a 19% decline in total sales.