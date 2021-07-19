Honda Is Coming Up With A New Affordable Adventure Motorcycle

The motorcycle touring scene has picked up in recent years in India. Gen-Z and the millennials are opting for adventure motorcycles. Enthusiasts who have a limited budget often find themselves with fewer options in bikes such as Xpulse 200, KTM D 250 Adv, Royal Enfield Himalayan are some of the bikes in this segment. Honda has the famed Africa Twin to offer along with the recently launched CB 500X both of which are fairly expensive. To resolve this issue and enter into the affordable adventure touring segment, Honda plans to launch the NX200 ADV based on the Hornet 2.0

More Details

Honda’s new entry-level ADV will be based on the Hornet 2.0 which is currently sold as a commuter. The Hornet is based on the CB 190R naked motorcycle which is sold in the Chinese market. As for its ADV sibling, CBF 190X is also sold in the Chinese market. Both the CB 190R and CBF 190X share the same platform and it is likely that the NX200 Adv will be heavily based on the CBF190X.

Engine

As far as the engine is concerned, the NX200 ADV will have a 184 cc engine which produces 17.3bhp of power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that is offered in the Hornet 2.0 and we can expect Honda to tinker with the tuning to give the bike better touring and off-roading abilities.

Design

Now coming to the design language of the bike, the CBF 190X shares its design with the CB 500X. Design features include a sleek headlamp design, moderately sized windshield, carved fuel tank, half fairing, upswept stubby exhaust, and a single-piece seat. The CBF190X has 17-inch alloys NX200 is expected to have the same.

The NX200 ADV is expected to launch by August and it is likely that the pricing will be priced around ₹15,000 more than Hornet 2.0 which is ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The NX200 will be road centric Adv and enthusiasts who want an Adv design language and want a commuter at the same time should go for this one. The X Pulse is still the most affordable ADV in the segment that is priced at ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom)