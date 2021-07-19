With Over 11,000 Bookings, The Alcazar Is Carving Out A Space For Itself In The 6/7 Seater SUV Segment

It has been just a month since the Hyundai Alcazar was launched in the Indian market and the 6/7 seater SUV has already had over 11,000 bookings. This is not a minor achievement for the brand, as not only is the Alcazar a new product, it has marked the entry of Hyundai in a new segment altogether with competitors like the very well received Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus.

Official Statement

Commenting on the performance of the remarkable booking, Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai ALCAZAR has received an overwhelming response from customers with over 11 000 Bookings received in less than a month since its launch. This superlative response showcases our customer’s affinity towards a high value, versatile and premium package that Hyundai ALCAZAR epitomizes perfectly. We are truly humbled and grateful to our customers who have chosen to live the Grand life with the Hyundai ALCAZAR.” Mr Garg added, “So far we have already sold over 5 600 units of Hyundai ALCAZAR in the market and with the addition of this 6 & 7 Seater SUV to our line up, we are now offering our valued Indian Customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India.”

Alcazar Design

The Alcazar has the same tri-beam LED headlamp setup as the Creta but the Alcazar gets a slightly different chrome-studded cascading grille. The rear overhang seems longer than before and that has been done to accommodate the extra row of seating. The profile of this SUV is quite similar to Creta except that it’s visually longer, thanks to 2,760 mm of wheelbase, which is 150 mm more than that available on the Creta. The increased length is further reinforced by the step-board and the new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels sets the Alcazar apart from its five-seater sibling.

Cabin

The cabin oozes premium and in a typical Hyundai fashion, is loaded with features. It is evident that the interior is a huge upgrade from the Creta’s and packs in more features as well. For starters, it features a lovely Dual Tone Cognac Brown shaded interior as opposed to the black and beige theme we have seen in the Creta. Hyundai has been stressing the fact that the Alcazar will boast of many segment-first features and that stands true. It gets a 10.25-inch multi-display digital instrument cluster that is still a novelty in its segment. Hyundai has paid special attention to making sure that the Alcazar comes out as a luxurious people-haulier.

Features

The Hyundai Alcazar boasts of a lot of premium features as listed below;

26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi-Display Digital Cluster

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

Side Foot Step

Rear Window Sunshade

Variants & Prices

The Alcazar is available in three variants and 14 different combinations, the base Prestige starts at ₹16.30L going up to ₹18.01L, the mid-spec Platinum starts at ₹18.22L and goes up to ₹19.79L and the top Signature variant starting at ₹18.71L going up to ₹19.99L