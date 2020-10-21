Honda Introduces Six Attractive Offers for its Two-wheelers

Honda 2Wheelers India is bringing more cheer this festival with the ‘Honda Super 6’ offer. Merging the best of savings for customers, Honda 2Wheelers India has brought a bouquet of 6 irresistible offers with attractive savings going up to Rs. 11,000 to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. Honda seems well prepped up for the upcoming festive season because the company recently announced that the all India dispatches of the CB350 have begun.

Saving up to Rs. 11,000 on retail finance

Providing true peace of mind with greater affordability, Honda customers can now avail finance up to 100% of vehicle value. Adding to the savings is the lowest ever rate of interest starting 7.99% onwards and 50% discount on EMIs for the first 3 months.

Customers can avail finance from Honda’s various finance partners like IDFC First Bank, L&T Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Capital, Cholamandalam Finance, Tata Capital two-wheeler loans among others.

Attractive Cash-back up to Rs. 5,000 on credit & Debit card

Honda is also delighting customers with a super 5% cashback going up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card or debit card purchase. This offer benefits customers with cashback on EMIs, that too easy, instant purchase without inconvenience of hypothecation at the time of buying. This scheme is applicable on credit card EMI (equated monthly instalment) of 5 major banks – ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered and Federal Bank. For Bank of Baroda credit card users, the 5% cashback offer is also applicable without EMI option. Further, ICICI customers can also avail the cashback on debit card EMI’s. Honda customers can also benefit from up to Rs. 2,500 cashback through Paytm.

Ensuring contactless purchase experience with savings, Honda customers can now also Book their favourite Honda 2Wheeler) through Honda’s secure and simple online booking platform from the comfort of their homes. Further, Honda family requests its customers to follow all safety measures like masks, social distancing across all network touchpoints.

Unmatched benefits with Honda Joy Club

The joy continues post-purchase as well. Customers can also avail maximized privileges, rewards and unmatched benefits by enrolling in Honda Joy Club – the No. 1 digital loyalty program of two-wheeler industry. While becoming a member will cost just Rs. 349, the long list of benefits includes instant cashback of Rs. 200 on Mobikwik, credit of 340 Honda currency and personal accident insurance cover for Rs. 1 lac.

As Honda Joy Club member, customers get access to big discounts on vehicle servicing, parts, paid labour charges, free pick-up and drop etc. across Honda network and can also earn bonus points for referrals or exchange of their existing Honda 2Wheeler. That’s not all, points earned can also be spent outside Honda at more than 30 top brands across lifestyle, apparel, restaurants, pharmacy, entertainment including Kalyan Jewellers.