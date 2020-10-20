2021 Honda Forza 125 Maxi-Scooter Unveiled Globally

Honda has revealed the all-new 2021 Forza 125 maxi-scooter for the international markets. The new Forza 125 is the smallest and the most affordable offering from Honda, in the Forza line-up. The maxi-scooter comes with a host of features and updates, which includes a Euro 5-compliant, four-valve version of the eSP (‘enhanced Smart Power’) engine. The Forza 125 also gets some new cosmetic updates and new color schemes, over other Forza scooters.

On the exterior front, this maxi-scooter gets its own, unique styling that is visible on the front and side fairings, mirrors, rear side panels, and the engine cover. Honda has also tried to give it a sleeker look with an improved aerodynamic design, which is not usually found in maxi-scooters. The Forza 125 is expected to be available in five color schemes, namely– Mat Cynos Grey Metallic, Pearl Cool White, Pearl Nightstar Black, Lucent Silver Metallic, and Mat Carnelian Red Metallic.

As per Honda, the Forza 125 will get a new front electric windscreen, which has been redesigned and is now capable of an extra 40 mm travel. The Forza 125 also gets a pair of a new USB socket, which will act as a replacement for the ACC charger. Apart from these cosmetic changes, there are no other mechanical or structural changes to the Scooter.

On the performance front, the Honda Forza 125 is powered by a Euro 5/ BS6 compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, combined with a CVT gearbox, that helps this maxi-scooter produce 14bhp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 12.2Nm at 6,500 rpm. In terms of ride and handling, the Forza 125 gets its braking power from a 256 mm front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear for braking duties. On the suspension front, this maxi-scooter will arrive with telescopic front forks and twin shocks for the rear end. Recently, Honda has also unveiled the 2021 Forza 350, which comes with features like HSTC, which are borrowed from the Honda H’ness CB350.