KTM 890 Adventure Base Variant Unveiled

It hasn’t been long since KTM unveiled the 890 Adventure R and the 890 Adventure Rally. Their monikers suggest that they are hardcore versions and are more off-road biased, which they actually are. Less than two weeks after the surprise debut, KTM teased yet another launch. Speculations were ripe and most of the people guessed it right. Now we have another 890 Adventure which takes the total up to 3. The new KTM 890 Adventure gets rid of the ‘R’ and the ‘Rally’ moniker and will serve as the base variant in the lineup.

More details

As the name suggest, it isn’t as focused in its approach and is more road-biased. It does feature a lot of the same components found on the higher R trims but some of the components have been tweaked to make the model more touring-friendly.

Changes and omissions

Changes include a taller windscreen, a slightly wider steering head angle, a low front fender rather than a high-set mudguard, adventure tires, an adjustable two-piece saddle, WP APEX suspension front and back, and KTM My Ride app compatibility with navigation. Though there isn’t any official confirmation regarding this but the suspension travel seems a little less as compared to its premium counterparts. It gets a TFT instrument console for all the essential readouts, cornering ABS, traction control system, offroad mode, offroad ABS and Motor Slip Regulation.

It continues to get powered by an 889 cc, twin-cylinder engine that puts out 103.5 bhp and 100 Nm. This engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox but the bike doesn’t get quickshifter as standard, unlike its siblings. And as for the hardware, the bike uses 43 mm WP Apex inverted forks with WP Apex mono-shock and 200 mm wheel travel on either end. Braking duties, on the other hand, are taken care of by 320 mm front and 260 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Official statement

Joachim Sauer, KTM Product Manager, Travel, said, “With the development of the new KTM 890 Adventure we hit all our marks by offering an upgraded machine for both road and gravel riding. With the new engine, we worked a lot on optimizing the overall performance and feel while out riding. The result is a big improvement in the bike’s rideability, better stability, less gear shifting and added comfort for the long days on the saddle. With the KTM 890 Adventure we wanted a KTM that sets the benchmark through its performance on the tarmac while being able to veer offroad and keep the same high standards. As a true KTM ADVENTURE, this is a great machine to adventure everywhere.”

KTM 890 Adventure Rally edition

If both the 890 Adventure and the 890 Adventure R are too vanilla for your taste, there’s also the Rally edition. It receives an Akrapovič muffler, rally footpegs, a flat enduro-style saddle, anodized wheels, an updated race-tuned chassis, a carbon fibre tank protector, WP XPLOR Pro suspension hardware, as well as standard Quickshifter+ and Rally riding mode.

The WP Xplor Pro suspension is close to what the factory riders use in the Dakar, and the KTM factory rally team was also closely involved in the development and tuning of the bike overall. Like we mentioned earlier, it is limited to a production run of only 700 units.