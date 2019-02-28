Honda Gives the Navi CBS, Priced at INR 47,110

Honda’s quirky little machine, the Navi will continue its innings in the Indian market post the implementation of the safety norms. As a part of these new regulations, bike makers selling 2-wheelers below 125 cc capacity would need to have to provide CBS mechanism as a standard fitment. The Navi will now be sold with this safety aid in the Indian market for a price of INR 47,110. This price is INR 1,796 more than the model without this mechanism. Apart from the additional CBS mechanism, the bike will also get 2 additional CBS stickers on the body. There are no other changes that will be seen on this 2-wheeler.

The CBS mechanism not only improves brake distance but also helps to prevent wheel lockup. This system essentially applies brakes at both ends with the application of only one pedal. This system distributes the braking pressure and is quite useful when a situation of panic braking arises. The Navi uses the same 110 cc engine found in the Honda Activa scooter. With a capacity of 109.19 cc, the Navi generates 8 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 8.96 Nm of twist at 5,500 rpm.

Primarily aimed towards the younger crowd, the Navi with its wide array of colours will surely stand out. The Navi would be offered in a choice of five funky colours – Shasta White, Ranger Green, Black, Ladakh Brown, Patriot Red, and Sparky Orange. Up front, the bike is offered with an upside-down telescopic fork while a hydraulic mono-shock does duties on the inside. This quirky machine uses a 12-inch wheel in the front and a 10-inch wheel at the back, both of which gets drum brakes to stop this machine.

Also Read: Honda CB Unicorn 150 to Now Come with ABS and Tubeless Tyres

Apart from updating bikes like the Navi and the CB Unicorn with CBS mechanism, Honda also is working on the other end of the spectrum. The Japanese manufacturer will be launching the new CBR650R sports tourer in the Indian market very soon with a price tag of under INR 8 Lakh. Stay tuned for more updates from this manufacturer.