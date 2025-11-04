Royal Enfield Celebrates 125 Years at EICMA 2025 with All-New Bullet 650, Classic 650 Special Edition, and Flying Flea FF.S6 Reveal

Royal Enfield marked a historic moment at the EICMA 2025 in Milan celebrating 125 years of pure motorcycling. The company, known as the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, demonstrated its heritage and desire to move forward with a variety of new motorcycles and thrilling ideas. This festival also marks the beginning of a year-long series of activities that will continue at Motoverse in Goa and other global events.
Royal Enfield Executive Chairman, Siddhartha Lal, addressed journey that began in 1901. He said that the milestone is not only the legacy of the company but the evolving vision of blending authenticity with modern innovation. Lal emphasized that Royal Enfield’s mission has always been to create motorcycles with soul and make motorcycling accessible to riders around the world.
One of the main highlights at EICMA 2025 was the new Royal Enfield Bullet 650 — the next chapter of the world’s oldest motorcycle name. Powered by a 650cc twin-cylinder engine, it stays true to its timeless design with hand-painted pinstripes, classic lamps, and the iconic upright stance. It keeps the old-school charm riders love, now with smoother performance and modern refinement
Royal Enfield also released the Classic 650 125 th Anniversary Special Edition. This beast commemorates the brand with a special red and gold hypershift paint finish and special 125 Years crest. The design is a tribute to the original Classic with an element of celebration to this significant milestone. To make things even more exciting, the company introduced the Himalayan Mana Black Edition, inspired by challenging Mana Pass in India. This version of the popular adventure motorcycle comes with rough black finish, rally accessories, and tubeless spoked wheels, which are meant to deal with rough terrain.
Another highlight that grabbed limelight was the collaboration between Royal Enfield and Rough Crafts as they introduced the limited-edition Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop. This is a special motorcycle featuring gold leaf detailing, brass badging, quilted leather seats and custom styling based on the Caliber Royale build. There will be only 100 units in the world making it a collector’s piece for enthusiasts.
Royal Enfield showcased the Flying Flea FF.S6 on the electric mobility front. The new scrambler-style electric motorcycle is based on the Flying Flea city+ line of the brand, which is a lightweight bike with off-road capabilities and urban functionality. The FF.S6 is the brand’s move towards the future of motorcycling while remaining in touch with its tradition of light, agile and purposeful machines.
According to the Managing Director and CEO of Royal Enfield, B. Govindarajan, EICMA 2025 is an indication of the company’s dedication to classic design and innovation. He stressed that the new models, from the Bullet 650 to the Flying Flea, are the representation of brand’s evolution without losing its core value of pure motorcycling.
The 125th anniversary marks not only a celebration of Royal Enfield’s history but also a clear vision of what lies ahead. The brand continues to build motorcycles that inspire connection, creativity, and the spirit of exploration for riders across the globe.