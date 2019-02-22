10th Generation Honda Civic Production Commences In India

Scheduled for launch on the 7th of March 2019, production of the 10th generation Honda Civic has commenced in India. A much-loved name among Indians, the sedan will go against the likes of the Skoda Octavia, the Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. In its 10th generation avatar, the all-new Honda Civic will be launched in both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Also Read: New 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Review; All Your Questions Answered

The 1.8L i-VTEC Petrol engine will be offered, mated to a CVT. Unlike the previous example that went on sale, the Civic Diesel is being introduced for the first time in India, powered by a 1.6L i-DTEC turbo unit, mated to a 6 speed Manual Transmission. Powered by the diesel motor, the Civic will boast of best in segment fuel efficiency of 26.8 km/l. The Honda Civic petrol is rated for 16.5 km/l. In its new avatar, the Civic looks more grown up, although it retains its sporty character, what with a low, flat and aggressive looking face and a swooping down, coupe-like roofline.

The new Civic gets a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol and a 1.6-litre turbo i-DTEC diesel. The petrol dishes out 141 PS @ 6500 rpm and 174 NM of peak torque @ 4300 revs. The diesel produces 120 PS at 4000 rpm and 300 Nm at 2000 revs. The petrol motor comes only with a CVT auto, which is a bit of a downer, as Civic fans would have loved to get a stick shifter with the petrol. The diesel, however, comes mated to a 6-speed manual, and there’s no automatic option here.

Measuring 4,656 mm in length, 1,799 mm in width and standing 1,433 mm tall, the Honda Civic is right between the competitors in terms of size. With a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, interior space in the Civic is pretty good too. The boot can swallow about 430-litres of luggage. In terms of features, the sedan offers 6 airbags, a well-appointed cabin, ABS with EBD and BA, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility, Dual-zone climate control, 6 way adjustable from the driver’s seat, leather upholstery, rear AC vents, Electronic parking brake, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, rear view camera with three modes, sunroof and remote engine start for the petrol version.

Commenting on the start of production, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are delighted to begin the production of All New Civic which will be launched on Mar 7. Since this has been a highly anticipated launch in India, we are receiving an outstanding response during the pre-launch phase. In just 7 days, we have exceeded our expected 3-week pre-booking numbers which are a testament to the excitement the iconic Honda Civic has generated amongst customers.”