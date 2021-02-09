Honda Commences Deliveries Of 2021 Africa Twin In India

Bringing excitement closer to adventure motorcycling enthusiasts, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. recently launched the new 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. The 2021-year model offers a new colour option in both DCT & Manual transmission variants. The Africa Twin is one of the most celebrated ADVs around the globe and even in our country as well. And now, the company has commenced the deliveries of 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India.

More details

The handover ceremony to first customers of the new 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports was conducted at Honda’s exclusive premium big-bike dealership – Honda BigWing Topline, Andheri East (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and BigWing Topline, Levelle Road, (Bangalore, Karnataka).

Specs and features

Africa Twin Adventure Sports packs a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that delivers a power of 73Kw & 103 Nm torque. The Lithium-Ion battery offers 1.6 times longer shelf life and 4 times longer durability in comparison to conventional battery. It also features a bolt-on aluminium subframe and swingarm (a technology inspired from the “Dakar” machine CRF450R moto-crosser).

Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes integrated with the six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that controls Throttle by Wire (TBW) and expanded 7 level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). The IMU takes care of: wheelie control, cornering ABS, rear lift control and cornering detection feature. Staying true to the “True Adventure” concept, Africa Twin Adventure Sports features a slim-section seat and high-set handlebars. Optimized frame and compact body style are specially designed for off-road touring.

Fully coloured Multi-Information Display (MID) 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display with the Apple CarPlay® & Bluetooth connectivity feature helps the rider to manage a plethora of data while concentrating on riding. The MID can also be customized to show various levels of information relative to the riding mode chosen and is easy to use even when wearing gloves.

Official statement

Speaking on the delivery commencement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Africa Twin is the most lovable beast by adventure enthusiasts across the globe. The recent win at Dakar rally also celebrates the origin of Africa Twin as an adventure machine developed to conquer the most brutal terrains. Honda 2Wheelers India is proud to offer the latest year model from the global line-up here in India. We are delighted to commence the deliveries to the excited #TrueAdventure lovers. With 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports go anywhere and rediscovering new routes!”