Tata Motors Rolls Out Attractive Offers For February 2021

Tata Motors had a strong opening in the 2021 season with as many as 3 product launches. Tata Motors unveiled the Altroz turbo petrol or the Altroz iTurbo, followed by the highly anticipated launch of the Tata Safari and that was followed by the launch of the limited edition Tiago. Now, to further boost sales, Tata Motors has announced discounts of as much as INR 65,000 for the month of February.

Tata Motors has announced discounts on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Harrier. All these discounts will be effective on purchases from the 1st day of February 2021 to the 28th day of February 2021.

Tata Tiago

Starting off with the most affordable Tata, the Tiago. The Tiago is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine delivering 85BHP of peak power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Total discounts : ( all prices in INR, on ex-showroom price )

Cash discount: 15,000

Exchange bonus: 10,000

Tata Tigor

Next up, the Tata Tigor. The Tigor is available with the same 1.2L petrol engine which produces 85BHP and 113Nm of peak outputs as the Tiago.

Total discounts : ( all prices in INR, on ex-showroom price )

Cash discount: 15,000

Exchange bonus: 15,000

Tata Nexon

Furthermore, The Nexon competes in a hotly contested segment of Compact SUVs. It is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine that delivers 118BHP of peak power and 170Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 1.5L which produces 109BHP of peak power and 260Nm of peak torque.

Total discounts : ( all prices in INR, on ex-showroom price, applicable on diesel only )

Exchange bonus: 15,000

Tata Harrier

Last but not least is the Tata Harrier. It is definitely one of the finest looking SUVs out there currently and is powered by a 2.0L Kryotec diesel engine which is good for 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque.

Total discounts : ( all prices in INR, on ex-showroom price, not applicable on Camo, Dark, XZ+ and XZA+, aforementioned variants get a discount of INR 40,000 )

Cash discount: 25,000

Exchange bonus: 40,000