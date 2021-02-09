2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Spied In Silver Shade Ahead Of Launch

Adventure bikes are the current trend and no wonder almost all if not all manufacturers have at least one ADV in their portfolio. And now, the game is all set to get serious with Royal Enfield ready to unleash the 2021 iteration of its popular ADV, the Himalayan on the 10th of February. However, before the official launch, the 2021 Himalayan has been spied at a dealership giving away some interesting bits.

More details

The 2021 Himalayan is expectedly coming with 3 new colour schemes – Pine Green, Granite black and Mirage Silver whilst carrying forward the earlier paint jobs – Lake Blue, Gravel Grey and Rock Red.

The 2021 Himalayan gets a blacked-out circular headlamp casing along with the black heat shields on the rather upswept exhaust. The headlights are circular and so are the rearview mirrors. It gets a larger luggage rack to fit in extra luggage and a relatively taller windscreen for better protection from winds at high speeds. It also gets a new tan shaded seat.

This version of the Himalayan is equipped with Royal Enfield’s tripper navigation system which debuted on the Meteor 350 which was launched last year. It allows the rider to pair his/her phone to the system and lock in the destination on the Royal Enfield app and subsequently, all the nav details will be displayed on the tripper system. Talking about the instrument cluster, it gets an analogue speedometer on the left, an analogue tachometer and an analogue fuel gauge on the right, plus the tripper navigation system.

All the mechanical bits are the same as before. The oil burner is the 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled unit that delivers 24.3BHP of peak power @6000 RPM and 32Nm of peak torque between 4000-4500 RPM. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

As with the engine, the suspension setup and the braking hardware are the same as before. That means, it still gets the same 41mm telescopic fork at the front with a mono-shock at the rear. The braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes on both wheels with switchable ABS.

The official launch of the 2021 Himalayan is scheduled on the 10th day of February 2021, i.e tomorrow. But, according to a few leaks, the 2021 Himalayan might be priced around the INR 2.5 lakhs mark.