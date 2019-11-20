Honda Civic Retains Top Spot In The Executive Sedan Segment

Although SUVs are all the rage these days, thankfully, some buyers still like their cars to be sedans. The latest-gen Honda Civic with its sharp appearance and everything else that it offers has turned out to be a popular choice. It maintained its leadership in the executive sedan segment as the company clocked 30% month on month growth in sales of Civic with 436 units in October 2019. The company sold 336 units of Civic in September 2019. The market share for Civic in the month of October’19 stood at an impressive 53%, in its segment. Since its launch in March’19, HCIL has sold 4375 units of Civic till October’19.

The Honda Civic is not only leading the segment sales but also contributing to the overall growth of the Executive Sedan segment. The cumulative sales for the segment from April – October 2019 stands at 4,763 units with a growth of 9.5% as compared 4,350 units in the same period last year. One of the most stylish sedans on Indian roads, the new Honda Civic comes with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a CVT. The Civic is also available with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel turbo engine mated to a 6 speed Manual Transmission offering a good balance of driving performance and fuel efficiency.

The sedan’s highest trim level boasts of features like a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a smart entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power driver seat, electric parking brake and a multi-angle rearview camera. As for the safety aspect, the Civic has ASEAN N-CAP 5-star safety rating and is equipped with features like ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, 6 Airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, Honda Lane Watch and Rear Seat ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage.

Commenting on the Civic’s performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much-needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which have grown despite the current market slowdown. This reaffirms our confidence in the sedan category that there are customers who prefer sedans for their stylish looks and superb driving dynamics. We are thankful to our esteemed customers who have reaffirmed their love for Civic and helped it lead the segment sales.”