Hyundai Aura To Be Launched With Two Petrol And One Diesel Engine

Powertrain options for the upcoming Hyundai Aura compact sedan have been revealed. A 3-box version of the Grand i10 NIOS, the Aura will be powered by BS6 Petrol and Diesel engines. According to official information, the new powertrains are low in vibrations and offer superior performance and high fuel efficiency. The Hyundai Aura will also be India’s first sedan in its segment to be powered by a BS-VI, turbocharged petrol engine.

Three engine choices will be on offer – A 1.2-litre Kappa motor with Dual VTVT will offer the choice of a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox, a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi motor will only offer a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine will offer 5-speed manual and AMT choices. According to Hyundai, a strong emphasis has been laid on creating an ‘Advanced After Treatment System’ to meet the highest standards of emission regulations. The Hyundai AURA has Advanced NOx TrapCatalyst and PM Filters to minimize the environmental pollution and optimise ‘After Treatment System’ performance.

Hyundai hasn’t released any output numbers for these engines, but to give you a perspective, the Grand i10 NIOS is offered with the same 1.2-litre petrol motor in BS-VI form. Under the hatchback’s hood, the 1,197 cc engine generates 83 PS of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox or AMT. The 1.2-litre diesel engine offered on the hatchback is still a BS-IV unit though and it makes 75 PS of peak power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,250 rpm. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit is offered on the Venue, where it makes 120 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 175 Nm between 1,500-4,000 rpm. This engine for the Aura will come paired with a 5-speed gearbox, unlike the 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual it gets mated with for the Venue.

In terms of styling, expect the Hyundai Aura to retain the appearance of the i10 NIOS, except for the rear, where a proper boot will be added for that 3-box look. Inside the Hyundai Aura, expect the cabin layout and features to be similar to how things appear inside the NIOS. Features like the 20.25 cm, touch-enabled infotainment screen, voice recognition, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, eco coating technology, wireless charging, and the Arkamys sound system should make it to the sedan version too. In terms of pricing, expect to pay a premium over the NIOS. We’ll be back with more updates.