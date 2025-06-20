Honda City Sport Debuts at ₹14.89 Lakh — Sport-Tempered Style Meets Timeless Trust and Reliability like no other!

Overview
- Limited-Run Style: The City Sport is a new, mid-spec, limited-edition trim of the popular Honda sedan.
- Sporty Makeover: Blacked-out exteriors, racy red accents, and leatherette trim, the City Sport wears its attitude loud and proud.
- Same Trusted Power: Retains the reliable & trusted 1.5L petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox.
- Smart Value: Priced ₹49,000 above the V CVT variant, with premium add-ons but still budget-conscious, well that’s VFM!
Introduction: When Class Meets Boldness
The Honda City has long ruled Indian roads — a true benchmark in its segment. But with competition heating up, Honda isn’t sitting idle. The new City Sport is its stylish answer: a limited-edition, head-turning variant that adds sporty flair and premium touches, all while keeping the trusted drive unchanged. Priced at ₹14.89 lakh, it’s proof Honda is leaving no stone unturned to stay ahead — and look good doing it.
Black is the New Bold: Exterior Updates
The most noticeable changes lie on the outside — the grille, rear spoiler, alloy wheels, antenna, and mirrors all receive a sleek black finish. Honda has also added a subtle but distinct ‘Sport’ badge. It’s now available in three standout shades: Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.
Red Means Go: Cabin with Character
Inside, the City Sport ditches beige for bold — all-black leatherette upholstery with red highlights brings a sense of youthful energy. The seats, doors, roof, and dashboard wear these colors proudly, making every drive feel a little more exclusive. Two extra features elevate comfort: 7-color ambient lighting and the premium leather feel on the steering and gear knob.
Mechanically Unchanged, and That’s a Good Thing
Under the hood, nothing changes — and that’s not a complaint. The 121hp, 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine paired with a 7-step CVT gearbox continues to offer smooth, reliable performance. It’s perfect for both city commutes and long weekend getaways.
Feature Comparison: Where the City Sport Sits
|Variant
|Transmission
|Price (₹, Lakh)
|V
|CVT
|14.40
|Sport
|CVT
|14.89
|VX
|CVT
|15.47
|ZX
|CVT
|16.65
Note: The Sport costs ₹49,000 more than the V CVT but adds extra flair and a premium feel without entering high-spec territory.
Conclusion: The City Just Got Sportier
With the City Sport, Honda hasn’t just added a variant — it’s injected personality into a platform people already trust. It’s for those who crave style, exclusivity, and value, all in a package that’s already proven its worth. While it may not offer everything the top-spec ZX does, it delivers visual drama and added comfort at a smarter price.
If you’ve been eyeing the Honda City and wanted just a bit more attitude — this might just be the variant to chase.