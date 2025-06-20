Maruti Suzuki Accelerates Innovation with Global Twist in 9th Startup Cohort

4-Point Overview
- 9 Startups Selected: 6 from India, 3 from Germany
- Global Expansion: First cohort to include international participation
- Focus on Future Tech: AI, EV infrastructure, cybersecurity, and road safety
- Real-World Collaboration: Startups to run PoCs with Maruti Suzuki teams
Introduction: Driving Into the Future with Startup Fuel
In a world where innovation is the ultimate horsepower, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is shifting gears. The country’s largest carmaker just announced the winners of the 9th Cohort of its flagship Accelerator program, marking a pivotal moment by welcoming international startups for the first time ever.
This isn’t just about startup awards — it’s about shaping the next big wave of automotive and mobility innovation with a shared vision: smarter, safer, and more sustainable mobility for all.
What Is the 9th Cohort of Maruti Suzuki’s Accelerator Program?
Maruti Suzuki’s 9th Cohort is the latest chapter in its startup Accelerator journey — a program that’s been nurturing bold ideas since 2019. This round? Extra special. For the first time, it went global, bringing in brilliant minds from both India and Germany. The goal? To co-create smarter, real-world mobility solutions by testing startup innovations directly with Maruti’s teams. It’s not just innovation — it’s collaboration at its best.
A Global Turn: 9 Startups, 1 Mission
The 9th Cohort saw six Indian startups and three German startups rise above the competition. These winners will now partner with Maruti Suzuki teams to develop and test real-world solutions through proof-of-concept (PoC) trials.
This global approach aligns with India’s ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make in India’ missions — a strong nod to cross-border innovation and collaboration.
From AI to EVs: Innovation at Its Core
This year’s winning startups are tapping into game-changing tech:
- AI-powered road safety systems
- Battery-swapping and EV charging tech
- Cybersecurity tools for connected vehicles
- Smart quality control mechanisms
The goal? Make the driving experience safer, smarter, and more seamless — both for customers and for Maruti Suzuki’s own operations.
Meet the Future Unicorns of Mobility
Here’s a snapshot of the winning startups:
|Startup Name
|Country
|Key Innovation
|Frinks AI
|India
|AI-powered quality control for manufacturing excellence
|mistEO
|India
|Hyperlocal weather alerts to boost planning accuracy
|Adagrad
|India
|Workshop productivity and better customer experiences
|Com Olho
|India
|Cybersecurity solutions to safeguard digital systems
|ProSolvr
|India
|Intelligent problem-solving and root cause diagnostics
|Eligere
|India
|Multi-lingual chatbot for seamless customer service
|Caire AI
|Germany
|Contactless health monitoring for safer driving
|Syn2Core
|Germany
|Quality control solutions using smart tech
|Talonic
|Germany
|Report digitalization for faster, more efficient workflows
Conclusion: Co-Creating the Mobility of Tomorrow
As Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, aptly said
“Startups bring fresh thinking and new ideas.”
This cohort proves that when you combine India’s manufacturing might with global startup brilliance, magic happens. With this latest Accelerator edition, Maruti Suzuki isn’t just keeping pace with the future — it’s helping build it. For aspiring innovators and automotive dreamers, the road ahead just got more exciting.