Honda CBR250RR Gets New Color Schemes

The Honda CBR is a familiar name to us and manages to invoke feelings of nostalgia. Before the BS6 era began, the affordable performance motorcycle segment had two popular offerings from Honda – the CBR 150R and the CBR 250R. Both the motorcycles had to endure a sad demise in our country. Honda kept rolling out updates for the CBR 150R and bestowed the other countries with the revered CBR 250RR. Just like every other time, we didn’t receive any of them. Price remains to be the same for CBR250RR which is RM 25,999, which is approximately Rs 4.67 lakh.

What’s new?

Honda has updated CBR205RR with two color schemes. It replaces the red color scheme launched in 2020. Out of two colors, one is the famous HRC tricolor. The Tricolor variants of the sportbike feature a livery similar to that of the range-topping Honda CBR1000RR-R SP. the motorcycles might be a lot less sporty than the Honda’s Halo superbike, this livery certainly makes them ‘look’ sportier. Featuring Honda’s iconic racing colorway consisting of red, blue, and white, the Tricolor edition of the bike is meant to pay homage to the iconic Japanese manufacturer’s dominance in the motorsport world which has lasted for several decades now.

The Black Colour option for Honda CBR250RR is Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, which has been retained as is. It is essentially an all-black theme with contrasting red highlights. It too has golden USD forks. While Trico Edition seems more fun and livelier, the black theme is all about stealth, power, and intrigue. Mechanically though, the Motorcycle remains the same. For MY2021, Honda has made several mechanical changes to the CBR250RR in order to make it more powerful than before. The engine has been tweaked heavily to churn out more power than its previous iteration. The 249cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine now makes 41PS of maximum power at 13,000rpm and 25Nm of peak torque at 11,000rpm.

That is a significant power bump as compared to its previous iteration which used to make 38PS at 12,500rpm and 23Nm at 11,000rpm. This has been achieved by re-designing the pistons, piston rings, and connecting rods for the updated machine. Honda has also updated the intake system and ignition timing.