Honda CB350 Official Accessories With Prices Released

It has been quite a few days since Honda commenced the deliveries of the H’ness CB350 which was unveiled last month. Some people have already received their CB350 motorcycles and YouTube is flowing with ownership reviews and first ride reviews of the Honda CB350. One such proud owner of the Honda CB350 is Abhinav Bhatt who runs a YouTube channel with the same name. He recently uploaded a video of his Honda CB350 while showcasing all the official accessories available for the retro-cruiser.

If you are pitching yourself against Royal Enfield, it is only necessary to go all in. Though the official accessory list doesn’t include something extra-ordinary, we do wish to see Honda to come up with an online configurator which would help the owners in modifying their CB350 just the way want.

Accessory list with prices

As one can see in the detailed list above, the most expensive accessory is the split seat which is priced at INR 3705. You can choose between two colour options – Black as well as Brown. To make the CB350 more touring-friendly, the Japanese bikemaker is also offering pannier supports which will facilitate mounting saddlebags when you set out for a long ride. What’s worth noting here is that even in its stock trim, the CB350 does come with a side stand, but Honda is also offering a side stand as a part of its accessory. A pair of rubber fork gaiters are priced at INR 581. In addition to providing dust protection to the telescopic front forks, they will go a long way in enhancing the motorcycle’s classic appeal.

Specifications

The CB350 is powered by a 348cc air-cooled single that churns out 21bhp and 30Nm. The long-stroke engine features a balancer to keep vibrations in check. Honda has particularly focused on its acoustics and that is pretty evident because the H’ness CB350 does sound like a proper thumper. Its 5-speed gearbox is assisted by a segment-first slipper clutch which will make the gear shifts smoother while reducing clutch lever operation load ensuring less fatigue. This new motor rests in a split half-duplex frame that is suspended by a chunky telescopic fork and twin shocks. It tips the scale at 181 kg. Anchoring the motorcycle is a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc providing adequate braking performance which is further assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The Honda Highness cruiser bike also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control. It helps in maintaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. Its ground clearance stands at 166mm which will see the CB350 deal with the bumps without any hassle. It can hold 15-litres of fuel. The Honda H’ness-CB350 DLX retails at a special starting price of INR 1.85 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana). Available in two variants, DLX and DLX Pro, the latter retails at INR 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). As far as looks go, it does look like a proper retro cruiser. Honda has gone all retro when it comes to its styling but this thing doesn’t belong to the ’80s as it features some modern design bits as well.