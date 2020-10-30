Honda Two-Wheelers India Expands BigWing Network In Mumbai And Bengaluru

After entering into the mid-size motorcycle segment with its global debut of H’ness CB350, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is now focusing on enhancing the customer experience through its BigWing showrooms. Honda has expanded its BigWing Topline network to 2 new cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru. Parallelly, taking the festivities to full throttle, Honda has also announced its Biggest Ever Festival of savings up to Rs 43,000 on its all-new H’ness CB350.

More details

Expanding its presence across India, Honda has inaugurated 2 exclusive BigWing Topline network in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Represented by Honda’s iconic silver wing-mark, Honda BigWing Topline will deliver a differentiated immersive experience for Honda’s premium motorcycle customers in West and South, in addition to the first BigWing Topline inaugurated in Gurugram(Haryana) last year.

We already know, Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline, which is presently operating in top metro cities, and standard BigWing showrooms in other demand centres. However, the new Honda BigWing Topline in Mumbai and Bengaluru will house Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range, which includes the brand new majestic H’ness CB350, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and adventure tourer 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

Official statement

Sharing insights into the significance of 2 new BigWing Toplines and the attractive finance scheme,Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “In September, our latest global motorcycle H’ness CB350 introduced new excitement for mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to our customers. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate our marquee BigWing Topline in Bangalore & Mumbai for Honda’s entire premium motorcycle range. Going ahead, our new BigWing for mid-size motorcycle up to 500cc and BigWing Topline for the entire premium motorcycle range will bring Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers. At the same time, as we enter the festivals, Honda has upped the excitement even more with our biggest ever festival celebrations with savings going up to Rs. 43,000. So India, get ready to roar with your favourite H’ness CB350.”

Honda Two-Wheelers India has also announced that its partner ICICI Bank, has introduced the biggest ever festival delight, under which, all Honda H’ness CB350 customers will now get attractive deals on retail finance. Under this program, customers can now avail finance up to 100% of vehicle on-road price. To further motivate and encourage customers, to purchase their new Honda H’ness CB350, the company is also offering an attractive rate of interest starting 5.6%, which is nearly half of the prevailing market rates. This will result in a savings up to Rs 43,000 on the all-new H’ness CB350. Apart from this, customers can also choose to go for the attractive and pocket-friendly Rs. 4,999 EMI option.