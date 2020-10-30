India-bound Triumph Trident Unveiled, Will Arrive in 2021

Triumph has officially unveiled the production-spec version of the Trident. As expected, it is now the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph’s lineup. According to Triumph, the Trident will rival the likes Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R and the Yamaha MT-07. The main intent of the Trident moniker’s revival is to bring new buyers into the Triumph family. It might be the least expensive model in Triumph’s portfolio now but the images speak for itself in terms of features, fit and finish, and reliability.

More details

The Trident’s 660cc triple has its origins in the modern 675 Daytona engine. While the Trident’s unit is most closely related to the Speed Triple S 660 engine, Triumph says it has some 67 unique components.

Powertrain

There’s a new shift drum assembly, crankshaft, pistons, clutch, camshafts, cylinder liners, and alternator, among other components. Triumph also decreased bore and increased stroke (to 74.0mm x 51.1mm) for more low- and midrange punch. The claimed max power output is 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm at 5,000rpm. Nearly 90 per cent of the torque is available from as low as 3,600rpm and exists till 9,750rpm, which is incredible! Triumph is offering ride by wire technology that unlocks two rider modes, each with dedicated engine maps, traction control and ABS intervention levels. Triumph will also be offering a bi-directional quickshifter as an accessory fitment.

Styling and features

The 2021 Triumph Trident has been styled by Rodolfo Frascoli, who had previously worked with Triumph, on the Triumph Tiger 900. The Trident’s design is mostly inspired by the Street Triple and Daytona range, along with the company’s classic motorcycles. It is a fusion of different styling and that clearly shows in the way it looks. The overall silhouette is very reminiscent of ’90s European naked motorcycles.

Triumph retained some classic style with its round dash, but made it fully digital with an LCD screen on top and a TFT display underneath. There’s an optional smartphone integration system that can be used to display turn-by-turn navigation, music, phone calls, and GoPro control right on the screen.

Other specifications

The 660 triple is nestled in an all-new steel frame, although even then Triumph has managed to keep the weight to a pretty reasonable 189kg wet. Suspension duties on the Trident will be handled by a set of Showa upside-down forks up front and Showa preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. While braking will be handled through Nissin brakes with twin 310mm discs. Power will be put down on the blacktop through Michelin Road 5 tyres.

Once launched in India later this year the Triumph Trident will be the most inexpensive offering from Hinckley. Going up against the likes of the Kawasaki Z650. Considering that Triumph will probably try not to position way about the Z’s 5.9 lakh ex-showroom price, we would venture that the Trident will be priced around the Rs 6.3 lakh once launched in India.