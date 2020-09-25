Euro 5 Yamaha MT-09 Could Be Powered By A Bigger Engine

The Yamaha MT series of naked motorcycles are considered to be the bad guys in the motorcycle industry and bad in a good way. Mean face, torquey engines and their wheelie friendly nature make them a hoot to ride and that’s what works in their favour the most. The Yamaha MT-10 sits at the top of the spectrum but the MT-09 isn’t less popular by any means. The MT-09 is due for an update because it will have to meet the new Euro 5 standard which will take effect starting from January 1st 2021.

Larger engine

Some leaked documents suggest that the MT-09 will not only comply with the stricter emission norms but it will also gain some displacement and more power in the process.

The leaked documents were found in Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority’s directory and the current MT-09 is listed as “MTN850”—which is consistent with the model’s 847cc displacement. But for 2021, there’s no MTN850—an MTN890D is listed in the documents instead. Anyone in their right senses would derive a conclusion from this updated nomenclature that the MT-09 will receive a bump in displacement.

More power?

Not only this, a larger engine means more power output and this means that the power delivery will go from 114 hp to 120 hp. The documents suggest the same. There’s another conclusion which can be derived from the above-mentioned facts and that is, it isn’t just the MT-09 that will receive a larger engine. We can most likely expect the Niken, the XSR900, and the Tracer 900 to receive a similar update as they share the same engine and they too have yet to meet the new standards.

The outgoing model is equipped with an 847cc, 3-cylinder engine. The MT-09 is renowned for its mean-looking face which attempts for this bike to gain entry in the Transformers franchise. Don’t believe us? Check the bike’s logo. Apart from the looks, the bike also comes loaded with the latest equipment. The list includes a quick shifter, which works both directions and is the same as the one seen on the YZF-R1. The bike also gives the rider an option to change the fuel map of the engine according to the conditions of the road, which works in tandem with the traction control system.

The bike comes with an adjustable shock absorber upfront, which measures 41 mm in diameter and uses an upside-down setup. At the rear is a monoshock which too comes with various levels of adjustment. Anchorage duties are performed by a set of 298 mm discs in the front and a single, 245 mm disc at the rear.

Yamaha MT-25

Expanding its portfolio, Yamaha recently launched the MT-25 in Malaysia. The latest entrant in the MT series is priced at RM 21,500, which converts to INR 3.81 lakh. It’s based on the R25 and draws inspiration from its elder sibling, the MT-03. While we do have the MT-15 here, which is based on the R15, chances of the MT-25 making its way here are pretty slim. Powering the MT-25 is a 250cc, parallel-twin engine.

It is a liquid-cooled motor which comes with a DOHC setup. It is capable of pumping out 36 PS of maximum power and 23.6 Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The 2020 Yamaha MT-25 sits on a tubular diamond frame and offers a sporty semi-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, an engine cowl, and dual-tone body colour.