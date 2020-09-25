Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Sales Cross 3 Lakh Mark

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG has emerged as the highest-selling CNG vehicle in the country. The CNG variant of this hatchback WagonR has surpassed 3 Lakh units in sales. This makes it the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments. Since its debut, the Wagon R has delighted over 24 Lakh families across three generations. The hatchback is admired for its tallboy design, high seating, enhanced space and high utility, to name a few. All these features make the WagonR a repeat buy for over 24% of its customers.

Speaking on the feat, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, remarked, “Constantly featured amongst India’s top 10 cars for nearly two decades, Maruti Suzuki WagonR continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment. Since its debut in 1999, WagonR has over 24 Lakh happy customers and it’s the first car for nearly half of them. The iconic car from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature among the top 5 best-selling cars in India since 2000. The milestone of 3 Lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers. Maruti Suzuki has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers. We take this opportunity to thank our trusted customers for their relentless support to make WagonR S-CNG the largest selling CNG fuelled car in India.”

In terms of features and performance, The new Wagon R comes with the next-generation infotainment system and advanced K-series engine offering, what Maruti is known for, great fuel-efficiency and driving pleasure. The Wagon R is available in both 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine with both Manual and Auto Gear Shift transmission.

It is engineered and built on the 5th generation HEARTECT platform, which offers increased safety of occupants through effective absorption of impact and dispersion of crash energy and also assures stability. Safety features include Driver airbag, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD(electronic brake force distribution), front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard across variants.

The WagonR S-CNG variant comes equipped with electronically controlled intelligent injection system which controls the engine to deliver a decent driving performance along with low emissions. The WagonR S-CNG offers the convenience of an auto fuel changeover switch and delivers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg. The S-CNG variant of WagonR is designed for CNG operation with enhanced safety, durability, providing unmatched performance while meeting the stringent BS6 Emission Regulation.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to15% by 2030. With the vision to democratize green mobility for its customers, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its mission at Auto Expo 2020 whereby it has aimed to sell the next set of million green vehicles at a much faster pace. Maruti Suzuki has named this mission as – Mission Green Million and the company’s S-CNG technology will play a critical role in democratizing green cars and achieving the mission.