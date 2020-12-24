Honda Cars India Announces Realignment of its Manufacturing Operations

Honda Cars India Ltd. today announced a realignment of its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency. To maintain the sustainability of operations by leveraging production & supply chain efficiencies, HCIL has decided to consolidate the manufacturing operations for vehicles and components at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan with immediate effect for all domestic sales and exports.

The company has stopped the production in Greater Noida plant. However, all Head Office functions, India R&D Centre and Spare Parts operations (including warehouse) for Automobile, Two Wheeler and Power Product business will continue to operate from Greater Noida.

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “Despite an uptick in sales in the last three months, the current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large. The impact of COVID-19 has pressed us to strengthen our constitution, and to achieve the same, HCIL has decided to consolidate its manufacturing operations by making the Tapukara plant a unified manufacturing base. HCIL continues to believe in the resilience of the Indian economy and hope for a quicker recovery of the market. India is an extremely important market in Honda’s global strategy and HCIL is committed to bringing its latest and advanced technology models including electrified vehicles in future.”

With resumption of operations after the COVID-19 led lockdown, HCIL successfully ramped-up its daily production volume to pre-covid level from September 2020 and has been consistently witnessing monthly sales growth for the last three months. HCIL sales showed good recovery in the festive period and the company expects to sustain this sales momentum during the coming months.

Honda’s year-end benefits

Shortly after the festival discounts, manufacturers are now rolling out year-end discounts. These year-end discounts will not only assist the manufacturers to clear their stock but will also help them luring in more customers and thus, boosting up the sales. Honda Cars India also recently rolled out year-end discounts on select models including the Jazz, fifth-gen City, Amaze Standard, Special Edition & Exclusive Edition, WR-V and the Civic. Discounts include cash discounts, exchange benefits and other special packages.

The Honda year-end discounts and benefits are valid on purchases made between December 1 to December 31, 2020. Find more about these offers here.