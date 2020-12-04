Honda Cars Available With Year-end Discounts of up to INR 2.5 Lakh

Shortly after the festival discounts, manufacturers are now rolling out year-end discounts. These year-end discounts will not only assist the manufacturers to clear their stock but will also help them luring in more customers and thus, boosting up the sales. Honda Cars India has also rolled out year-end discounts on select models including the Jazz, fifth-gen City, Amaze Standard, Special Edition & Exclusive Edition, WR-V and the Civic. Discounts include cash discounts, exchange benefits and other special packages.

More details

The Honda year-end discounts and benefits are valid on purchases made between December 1 to December 31, 2020.

Honda Jazz

Honda recently updated its popular hatchback – Jazz and launched it at INR 7.49 Lakh. The Japanese carmaker has now announced discounts of up to INR 40,000 for the Jazz. This includes a cash bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze is currently the best selling model from Honda. It has to compete with the likes of Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor in the segment. Honda is currently offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 along with 5-year warranty for the regular Amaze. The special edition of Amaze however gets Rs 7,000 cash discount or Rs 15,000 exchange bonus only. Apart from that a corporate discount worth Rs 4,000 is also available with Amaze.

Honda WR-V

Honda recently launched the facelifted version of WR-V as a part of the BS6 transition. The WR-V is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000 this month. This includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The petrol version is powered by a 1.2-litre unit whereas the diesel version gets a 1.5-litre engine.

Honda City 5th-gen

The fifth-generation Honda City is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 upon exchanging for an old car. The all-new City currently retails between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 14.64 lakh, ex-showroom (Delhi).

Honda Civic

Being the most expensive car in its lineup, the Civic is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh this month. The diesel model of the Civic attracts the highest cash discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. While the petrol-powered model is offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, the company is offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.