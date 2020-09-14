Honda Cars India Announces Body & Paint Service Camp

Honda Cars India has announced a ‘Body & Paint Service Camp’ for its customers, giving them a chance to make their cars look like they did when new. This customer-centric initiative will start from 14th September 2020 and will continue till 26th September 2020 at all authorized Honda service outlets across India.

The 13-day Body & Paint Service Camp will offer multiple benefits to Honda customers including attractive offers on customer paid Body and Paint Repair in terms of labour and select parts like Bumpers, Windshield and Side Mirror; Interior Enrichment, Paint Treatment & Beautification and Overall car sanitization. Customers will be offered free services like Top Wash and Body & Paint evaluation and additional Battery Buy Back offer during this camp.

Customers are advised to book the service appointment before visiting the dealerships through Honda Cars India website, Honda Connect app or by directly contacting the dealership. As part of COVID-19 safety protocol, HCIL dealerships and workshops are adhering to all safety measures and guidelines along with social distancing protocols to provide the services to the customers safely.

Talking about the initiative, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Staying true to our commitment of providing Joy of buying and superior ownership experience to our customers, all Honda dealers across India are organizing this Body & Paint Service camp for their cars. This camp will help them to maintain their cars and renew their appearance after the lockdown period. We appeal to our customers to avail the benefits offered during the camp and treat your loved vehicles with a makeover.”

Honda Cars India’s entire portfolio is now BS6 ready, where the Jazz was the latest product to join the updated range. The carmaker also announced prices for the 4th generation Honda City, which will continue to remain on sale alongside the new 5th-gen model. It will only be available in two trim levels though – SV and V, which now cost considerably lesser than they did earlier.