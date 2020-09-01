Fourth-Gen Honda City To Remain On Sale In India Under The INR 10 Lakh Mark

Honda Cars India has made it official today that the fourth-gen model of the City sedan will continue to be on sale, alongside the new 5th-generation vehicle. The older version will be offered in two variants – SV and V. Both will offer manual gearboxes and there is no option of an automatic.

The fourth-gen Honda City SV MT Petrol and V MT Petrol will ask for INR 9.29 lakh and 9.99 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. This version of the Honda City will draw power from the BS6 version of the 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine.

Prior to the introduction of the 5th-gen model, the SV MT trim of the 4th gen Honda City retailed at INR 9.91 lakh, while the V MT trim asked for INR 10.65 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SV version has to make do without the Digipad 2.0, however, the V MT trim gets it. The 17.7 cm Touchscreen Audio, Video and Navigation system comes with smartphone connectivity through Apple Carplay, Android Auto and a host of functionalities like in-built satellite-linked navigation, live traffic support, voice command, handsfree telephony and audio.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Jazz: All You Need to Know (Video)

If you like the 5th-gen Honda City, it is available in 3 grades offered in Petrol and Diesel variants – V, VX and ZX. The Petrol model is offered with new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC in 6-Speed Manual Transmission and 7-Speed CVT and the Diesel model is offered with 1.5L i-DTEC DOHC Diesel engine in 6-Speed Manual Transmission, across the 3 grades.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “While the All-New 5 h Gen Honda City has created new benchmarks of supremacy occupying the most premium position in the mid-size sedan segment, we had decided to continue selling the 4th Generation Honda City as it continues to be a popular model with its contemporary styling and is also BS-6 compliant. With the continuation of 4th Generation Honda City in SV and V grade, we have ensured that the City brand is available to a wider set of customers in terms of trims and different price points in the mid-size sedan segment.”