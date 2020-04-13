Honda Aviator And Grazia Discontinued?

With the BS6 emission norms kicking in at the start of this month, most manufacturers – cars and two-wheelers have already rolled out their BS6 compliant products. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India was one of the first manufactures to update their products – the Activa 6G, Activa 125 and Dio, to the stricter emission norms. However, it seems that some of Honda’s models might fail to get the much necessary update.

The country’s 2nd largest two-wheeler manufacturer has seemingly pulled the plug on two of its popular scooters – Aviator and Grazia. The company has removed the listings from its official website. Both the scooters are yet to be upgraded to meet the new norms.

For the uninitiated, the Honda Aviator is the less expensive of the two with the recently discontinued BSIV model listed at a sticker price of Rs 56,984 – Rs 66,225 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 109.19cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8 brake horsepower at 7000 rpm and 8.77Nm at 5,500 rpm of torque. The scooter featured LED headlamps, a four-in-one locking system, 20-litre under seat storage, a USB charging port, alloy wheels, telescopic front forks, and Combi-Brake System.

On the other hand, the Honda Grazia was priced at Rs 63,269 (ex-showroom) and is a more premium offering. It was powered by a 124.9cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8.52 brake horsepower at 6500 rpm and 10.54Nm at 5000 rpm of torque. The engine claims a fuel efficiency of 46 kmpl. The scooter features a fully-digital instrument cluster, a glove box at the front, 18-litre under seat storage, and a four-in-one locking system.

While both the scooter models have been removed from the company’s website, many in the industry believe that the scooters will get BS6 upgrades and will be listed for sale at a later stage. The current lock down across the country has forced manufacturers to suspend production and hence delayed the BS6 upgrades for both the scooters.

Starting April 1, 2020 no manufacturer and dealer could sell and register a BS4 compliant vehicle. The only small exception here is that the companies can liquidate merely 10 percent of the leftover stock once the nation-wide lockdown lifts in the coming days. It will be interesting to see if and when will Honda introduce the BS6 updates of these two scooters.