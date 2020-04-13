TVS Apache RR 310 Imagined As A Streetfighter

Probably the best-looking motorcycle developed by any Indian manufacturer, the TVS Apache RR310 garnered praises from the whole industry for the way it looked. When a two-wheeler manufacturer develops a fully faired motorcycle, these days, what follows are rumours of a streetfighter-styled sibling joining the family. TVS jointly developed the 310 platform with BMW Motorrad and because of their partnership, we have three motorcycles based on the same base until now. The naked roadster BMW G 310 R, the ADV tourer G 310 GS and the faired TVS Apache RR 310. Lately, more rumours have been floating around that both these manufacturers will roll out some more motorcycles based on the same platform. Amidst the rumours, we came across this rendering of what a naked Apache RR 310 might look like.

Also read: TVS Motor Company Shows Interest In Taking Over British Motorcycle Brand Norton

Render credits: Yogi Sejwal Design on instagram

The render itself looks pretty clean and almost production ready. The side fairing of the Apache RR 310 was a piece of art but that has been removed in the render, because obviously, it’s supposed to be naked. The tank extensions look inspired from the smaller Apache RTR 200 4V but even in this guise, they don’t look out of place and look proportional. The rear end looks exactly the same as the Apache RR 310 which isn’t a bad thing at all because it was pretty to look at! Coming to the front end now, the windscreen is done away with and in comes a smaller fly screen. The clip-on handlebars have made way for conventional flat handlebars for increased comfort and low speed maneuverability. The Apache RR 310 which is currently on sale now is comfortable to begin with but a naked version should allow ease of use for within town riding.

Mechanically though, we don’t think that TVS would fiddle around much with the Apache RR 310 because it is sort of a complete package to begin with. If they do come out with a naked iteration of the Apache RR 310, chances are that they might retune the engine a bit to deliver stronger low end performance for the city runs. In the current stock tune, the 312.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine delivers 34 PS @ 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm.

The whole equation is dependent on just one thing and that is “If”. If TVS actually brings a naked version of the Apache RR 310, it would give us one more option to choose from the affordable performance nakeds available in the country. The competition might be stiff but if the naked Apache RR 310 ever comes out, it will be a real fighter in a fiercely fought battle.

Rendered image courtesy: Yogi Sejwal Design on Instagram