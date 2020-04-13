Check Out Hrithik Roshan’s DC2-Customised Mercedes V-Class

DC design has become a household name in our country when it comes to customising cars. They might have changed their name to DC2 over the years but their job is still the same, make the cars ultra-luxurious and meet the exact requirements of the owners. They are so renowned for their work that their clientele often includes well known celebrities. Recently, they worked their magic on an Innova Crysta for Madhuri Dixit. This time around, they have revealed pictures of a customised Mercedes V-Class which they prepped up for Hrithik Roshan. The Innova Crysta might be humble in terms of luxury but the V-Class has already taken the luxury game a level above even in its stock form. But when you consider the customised V-Class by DC2, it is no less than a palace on wheels.

Hrithik Roshan isn’t new to the automotive world as he already has a large fleet of cars in his garage including Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans, Mercedes-Maybach, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mini Cooper S, Range Rover and more. The latest addition being this customised Mercedes V-Class, it is going to serve as his personal mini vanity vehicle during shoots. In the stock form, the V-Class is being offered with many different seat configurations but this one features four seats at the rear, all of them facing each other in the set of two. The seats are wrapped in ultra-premium white Nappa leather with quilted stitching. What takes the comfort quotient even further is the fact that the seats can be reclined up to 170 degrees and are electrically operable.

A single switch panel is tasked with controlling functions like seat position, ambient lighting and infotainment system. Other intricacies include wood-trim finished flooring and paneled lights on the ceiling that light the cabin evenly with varying intensity. The center console includes cup holders, parcel trays and a small refrigerator as well.

Apart from the interiors, it is reported that the exteriors look exactly the same while there aren’t any changes under the hood either. All the interior upgrades have accounted for 40 kilos increase in the overall weight. Going by the looks of it, it seems that the donor car is the long wheelbase version of the V-Class that’s priced around Rs 82 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the modifications isn’t revealed but their packages start at INR 34 Lakh.