Thrill ‘M’ultiplied – BMW Launches The M340i xDrive In India At INR 62.90 Lakhs

BMW has finally launched its highly awaited M340i xDrive in India for INR 62.90 lakhs ( ex-showroom ), finally marking the entry of the first locally assembled M performance model in India. For the uninitiated, unaware about M versions, it’s when BMW initiates god level in terms of performance and turns things up to the absolute maximum.

More details –

The M340i will be assembled at BMW’s plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and BMW is set to increase the localisation of its M performance models. And if you’re any familiar with M from BMW, you know they are serious and quick.

Talking about the exterior visual elements, upfront, it gets an all-LED affair and a sculpted bonnet. The signature BMW kidney grille sits on it, which although on the M340i is a bit different from the usual, if you look closely. The air dams are wider and it features a cool set of 5-spoke alloys. At the rear, the sloping roofline is quite visible and so are the wraparound taillights and twin exhausts. One of the most intimidating badges, the M badge sits on the rear, in case you need a reason to give to the cop who pulled you over.

The BMW M340i xDrive is available in the following paint jobs – Dravit Grey, Sunset Orange and Tanzanite Blue. It also features the exclusive Alcantara/Sensatec combination upholstery in Black with contrast stitching Blue.

On the inside, the M340i invites you into a sporty yet plush place to be in. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, 3-zone climate control, ambient lighting and parking sensors. Not to forget, a 10.25” touch infotainment system with BMW’s iDrive system, with gesture control and voice commands in addition to an all-digital instrument cluster.

Propelling this beast is a 3.0L, inline 6, twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 374HP of peak power and a mammoth 500Nm of peak torque. All the torque is channelled to all 4-wheels via BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Interestingly, BMW M340i is offered as an RWD option along with some superior package like M Suspension package, M Sport brakes, M Sport diff and an M Exhaust.

The 3-series currently starts for INR 42.59 lakhs ( ex-showroom ) for the 330i and 330i M Sport is another petrol option while 320d Luxury is the only diesel variant. Additionally, it also has a GL variant. The M340i now sits atop the line-up with a price tag of INR 62.90 lakhs ( ex-showroom ).

Official statement

Mr Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “We are excited to launch the first-ever BMW M340i xDrive, the quickest car to be locally produced in India – a completely novel high-performance product that the Indian auto enthusiasts have been waiting for eagerly. It is a unique car because it has the thrilling soul of the BMW 3 Series, the amplified power of M and the driving dynamics of BMW xDrive.