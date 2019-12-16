Honda Cars India Introduces New Industry-First 10-Year Warranty Program

Japanese carmaker, Honda, recently launched the first-of-its-kind 10-Year warranty package in the Indian market. Customers can purchase this warranty package annually until 10 years of vehicle usage from the time of first purchase. This is the longest warranty coverage available from any auto brand in India and is also transferable with the change in ownership. Currently, Honda offers an Any Time Warranty of up to 7 years and is now looking to expand it till 10 years. This new warranty package will not only reduce the total cost of ownership of the car but will also increase the resale value.

Also Read: Next-Generation Honda City Launched In Thailand; Will Make Its Way To India By Mid-2020

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “We strive towards having customers for Life. In line with this commitment, Honda has introduced the industry-first Anytime Warranty Program up to 10 years for our customers. This programme is a testimony to the brand attributes of Durability, Quality and Reliability associated with Honda cars and we believe it will further enhance peace of mind to our customers.”

Also Read: BS6 Honda City Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 9.91 Lakh

In other news, Honda recently launched the BS-VI compliant City. For now, the City will only be available with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine which is available with both Manual and Automatic transmission options, while the diesel version is expected to be introduced soon. However, in the international market, Honda officially launched the 5th generation City, which gets a bunch of new updates and is expected to make its way to India by the end of next year. The new-generation sedan now gets a sporty exterior design and an extra luxurious interior. Apart from that, the car now comes fitted with a new 1.0-litre V-TEC TURBO engine that delivers 122 PS of maximum power and superior fuel efficiency. Also, the new Honda City will now be available with a new RS variant. This new sportier variant will get the complete RS package, the latest generation of Honda Connect technology and a new exterior colour – Ignite Red.