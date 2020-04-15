Honda ADV150 Adventure Scooter Launched In The U.S.

Honda Motorcycle USA a.k.a. Honda Powersports has launched the new ADV150 premium adventure scooter in the US. The Japanese bike maker has priced the scooter at USD 4,299 which translates to roughly Rs 3.28 lakh INR (ex-showroom). The Honda ADV150 made its debut in Indonesia in July last year. It sports styling, never seen before for a 125cc scooter. It clearly takes its inspiration from its 745 cc sibling, the X-ADV. Now Honda calls this an ‘adventure scooter’ which might be a stretch even though the ADV150 does have some impressive dual-sport characteristics to justify its price tag. Although it is meant to be ridden on the tarmac, the profoundly rugged design theme makes it look ready to take on any kind of terrain.

In terms of styling, it is a marked shift from the usuals. The design combines a maxi-scooter with modern aesthetic elements. As many have pointed out the overall design looks like a dressed-up PCX. Right from the large front apron, twin LED headlamps and an adjustable windscreen, the neat tail section and the fuel tank lid in the centre are in line with the design language of the larger X-ADV. For off-road riding, it also gets an upswept exhaust.

It does offer a host of features too, where the list includes full-LED lighting, adjustable windscreen, digital instrument console, keyless ignition, 27-litre under-seat storage, two-litre storage compartment at the front, USB charging, etc. The instrument cluster is a negative backlit unit and for safety, the Honda ADV150 is supported by the Honda Smart Key and alarm system. Although the footrest provision looks too compact due to the step-through design, the spacious seat speaks about the comfort it offers. The edgy tail lamp completing the sleek tail section is also LED.

Furthermore, the ADV150 delivers a unique riding experience thanks to its design. Honda has equipped the ADV with a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel which are suspended by premium Showa suspension – telescopic forks and dual gas-charged shock absorbers. Stopping power comes from a disc brake with single-channel ABS at the front and drum brake at the rear.

In terms of dimensions, the Honda ADV150 measures to be 1,950mm long, 763mm wide and 1,153mm high. Just like Honda’s PCX, the ADV150 is powered by a 149cc, SOHC, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which produces 14.3bhp of power at 8500 rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. This motor is mated to a variomatic transmission.

The ADV150 will be available in dealerships in the US starting June this year where only a single colour option will be available – Matte Black Metallic. Does it have a scope of coming to India? The chances are bleak, owing to its premium price tag and the cost-sensitive nature of the Indian market.