The NMax Looks Bright For A Spot In Yamaha India’s 125cc Scooter Range

Yamaha has launched a new colour edition of the NMax 125 cc maxi-scooter in Japan. The new colour option of matte blue is part of the MY2020 update. When combined with the blacked-out parts like the windscreen, floorboard, exhaust, and alloy wheels, the 2020 Yamaha NMax 125 looks quite sporty in the new Matte Blue colour. It should appeal to a lot of new buyers. Yamaha has carried over two colour options from MY2019: Matte Grey Metallic and White Metallic. The Vivid Purplish Blue Cocktail colour option has been discontinued.

Last year, Yamaha India decided that it will make and sell only 125cc scooters in India, a decision which is more in sync with the brand’s sporty and premium appeal. The official website of Yamaha Motor India now lists only the Fascino 125 FI, RayZR FI 125 and RayZR Street Rally 125 FI. In the current scheme of things, the NMax looks like the perfect addition, as things like the Burgman already exist and more choices are always welcome.

In the process, Yamaha has done away with- the Fascino 110, RayZR 110 , RayZ 110 and Alpha, all of which came with a 113 cc motor. Since the BS6 norms comply to use fuel injection instead of a carburetor in all two-wheelers, the overall efficiency, even though slightly, has increased and therefore Yamaha has decided to concentrate on making sporty products which attract a certain section of buyers- the youth. Yamaha has thus acknowledged that hereafter, it will concentrate on performance driven products.

Apart from the new colour option, the Yamaha NMax 125 remains the same. It features a sporty and aggressive design with LED headlamp and LED taillight. It has a seat height of 765 mm and weighs 127 kg. The instrument cluster is all digital with oval shape. Both the front and the rear wheels get disk brake setups with dual channel ABS.

The 2020 Yamaha NMax is powered by a 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is equipped with a fuel-injection system which generates an output of 12 PS pf maximum power and 12 Nm of peak torque. This motor comes with Yamaha’s Blue Core technology for enhanced fuel economy and improved performance. Yamaha claims a fuel efficiency of about 43 kmpl for the NMax 125. The scooter goes on sale from April 25,2020 in Japan with no extra charge on the Matte Blue colour option.