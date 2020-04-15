CEAT Tyres Initiates Sanitization Drive Of Trucks Delivering Essential Goods Across Mumbai

The current health crisis requires everyone to come together and contribute in ways they can, whether it comes to an individual or large organizations. The automobile industry is contributing to the cause in umpteen ways and CEAT Tyres has joined in by initiating a sanitization drive of trucks delivering essential goods across Mumbai amidst the ongoing pandemic. CEAT has partnered with All India Truck Worker’s Association (AITWA), Bombay Goods & Transport Association (BGTA) and Western Union LPG Association (WULA) to sanitise trucks across various vehicle loading point such as Nhavasheva, Mahul, Jasai and area around the airport, which are key points of entry/exit of vehicles that bring goods to the city.

Also read: Michelin And Enviro Partner To Develop Tech Which Transforms Used Tyres Into Raw Materials

The sanitization drive includes sanitization of the truck cabin, distribution of face masks, sanitizers and food packets to the drivers and cleaners. Such a sanitization drive will ensure safety and wellbeing of the drivers that could aid in containing potential cases of the novel coronavirus. So far, sanitization drive has been carried out for over 811 trucks and the plan is to cover 1,000 truck by the end of 19th April 2020.

To reach out to the needy people during this lockdown, CEAT has also initiated voluntary distribution of food packets across India. So far, more than 68,500 food packets have been distributed in Mumbai, Nashik, Chennai, Vadodara, Jaipur and Jabalpur with an average of 5,800 freshly cooked food packets distribution on a daily basis during this critical time.

CEAT Tyres functions under the leadership of RPG Foundation which has deployed their COVID-19 Warriors who are relentlessly working towards reaching the common goal of ensuring safety and wellbeing of people around them. The COVID-19 Warriors are employees from the RPG Group who have been distributing food and masks across the plant and corporate office regions either with the help of the company or at their own expense. Some of the employees have also conducted programs to increase awareness on the precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Commenting on the support, Mr Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer – CEAT Tyres Ltd said “CEAT Tyres along with RPG Foundation and other relevant authorities has undertaken various tasks with a commitment towards helping the society in every possible manner to fight this pandemic. The sanitisation drive, distribution of food packets and deployment of our ever ready COVID-19 Warriors are all initiatives that are aimed at providing essential care during these unprecedented times.”