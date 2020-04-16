Honda Cliq Can No Longer Be Clicked

In what seemed inevitable, Honda has decided to pull the plug on yet another commuter scooter, Cliq. The Honda Cliq has been removed from the official website and is unlikely to get the mandatory BS6 emission norm update in future as well. This is the third scooter which Honda has removed from their portfolio.

Honda had already confirmed last year that the Cliq won’t be part of their schemes in the BS6 era. They had stated that there are no plans of updating the Honda Cliq to the BS6 emission norms. However, the scooter was present on the website, with Honda trying to sell off the last remaining units left in stock. Now, since the implementation of the BS6 emission norms from the 1st of April,2020 the scooter has officially reached the end of its life cycle. The main reason why Honda decided not to update the Cliq was its low demand and even low sales figures.

The Honda Cliq was launched aiming at the entry-level scooter segment in the Indian market. However, with better products such as the Dio and the Activa on offer, the Honda Cliq failed to catch any sort of interest.

The Cliq was powered by the same 109.19cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which also powered other Honda scooters. The engine produced 8bhp of power at 7000 rpm and 8.94Nm of torque at 5500 rpm and was mated to a continuously variable transmission.

However, the Honda Cliq isn’t the only model which the company has removed from their website. Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India(HMSI), has removed all BS4 models from its list, this includes both bikes and scooters. Although certain models such as the Honda Grazia and the CB Hornet 160R are expected to make a return after receiving a BS6 update at a later stage.

As of now, there are only three models of scooters enlisted in Honda’s official website that are- the Activa 6G, Dio and Activa 125 all of which have received their BS6 update. In fact, Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to introduce a BS6 model, this was in the form of their Activa 125. Since then, the company also introduced the SP125 motorcycle, apart from updating other models such as the Unicorn, CB Shine, Activa 6G and the Dio.